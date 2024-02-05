Fresno Chaffee Zoo Prepares for Spectacular Lunar New Year Celebration

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo gears up to mark the Lunar New Year with a spectacular celebration on February 10. The event, split into day and night festivities, provides a unique opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant traditions of the Lunar New Year, with the added charm of the Zoo's enchanting environment.

Daytime Festivities

The daytime event, spanning from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., is accessible with a general admission ticket. Visitors can relish in the festive atmosphere, enjoy the Zoo's regular exhibits, and partake in Lunar New Year-themed activities. Zoo members have the added advantage of gaining free admission to this daytime event upon presenting their digital membership card.

IlllumiNature: A Nighttime Spectacle

As dusk sets in, the Zoo transforms into a magical wonderland. Aptly named IlllumiNature, the nighttime event commences at 5:00 p.m. The key attraction of the evening is a display of hundreds of hand-made Chinese lanterns that cast a warm, ethereal glow on the Zoo's pathways. The lanterns, handcrafted in traditional Chinese style, pay homage to the cultural roots of the Lunar New Year.

To experience the full breadth of the celebrations, including IlllumiNature, visitors can opt for a special combo ticket. However, it is noteworthy that Zoo members, while enjoying free entry during the day, will need to purchase tickets at the regular member rate to partake in the IlllumiNature evening event.

A Celebration to Remember

The Lunar New Year celebration at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo promises to be a memorable event. Whether it's the daytime festivities or the mesmerizing IlllumiNature spectacle, visitors are in for an immersive cultural experience. This unique blend of traditional Lunar New Year celebrations and the enchanting ambiance of the Zoo makes for an unforgettable day out.