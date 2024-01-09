Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Launches Ad-Based Contest for an Asian Cruise

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, a name synonymous with 175 years of cruising expertise, has unveiled an innovative, interactive competition for its loyal and adventurous clientele. The competition is ingeniously woven into the company’s latest television advertisement, offering participants a unique chance to win an enchanting journey across captivating Asian cultures and idyllic islands.

Decoding Clouds, Winning Dreams

Participants are presented with an intriguing task: to identify three hidden countries within the clouds featured in the television advert. A challenge that resonates with the brand’s adventurous spirit and its target audience, which comprises of intelligent and curious individuals who relish smaller ship experiences and discovering new corners of the world.

The Grand Prize: A Voyage into Enchantment

The grand prize for this competition is nothing short of a dream. The winner will be awarded a cabin for two on the ‘Idyllic Islands and Captivating Cultures of Asia’ cruise. This 82-night journey, departing from Southampton on the famed Balmoral, promises an exploration of enchanting islands and civilizations in Asia. Adding to the allure is the itinerary that coincides with the vibrant Holi Festival in Mumbai, offering a unique blend of cultural immersion and festive celebration.

Contest Timelines and Hints

The competition takes off on January 9 and sails through to February 27, with a series of hints being released over six weeks to assist entrants. These hints, much like the breadcrumbs in a treasure hunt, are designed to guide participants towards the hidden countries and, ultimately, the grand prize.

Peter Deer, Managing Director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, underscores the alignment of the competition with the brand’s core values. He says, “This contest highlights what we are all about: smaller ships, carefully curated itineraries, and an emphasis on the journey and its people.”