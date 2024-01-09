en English
Asia

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Launches Ad-Based Contest for an Asian Cruise

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:48 pm EST
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, a name synonymous with 175 years of cruising expertise, has unveiled an innovative, interactive competition for its loyal and adventurous clientele. The competition is ingeniously woven into the company’s latest television advertisement, offering participants a unique chance to win an enchanting journey across captivating Asian cultures and idyllic islands.

Decoding Clouds, Winning Dreams

Participants are presented with an intriguing task: to identify three hidden countries within the clouds featured in the television advert. A challenge that resonates with the brand’s adventurous spirit and its target audience, which comprises of intelligent and curious individuals who relish smaller ship experiences and discovering new corners of the world.

The Grand Prize: A Voyage into Enchantment

The grand prize for this competition is nothing short of a dream. The winner will be awarded a cabin for two on the ‘Idyllic Islands and Captivating Cultures of Asia’ cruise. This 82-night journey, departing from Southampton on the famed Balmoral, promises an exploration of enchanting islands and civilizations in Asia. Adding to the allure is the itinerary that coincides with the vibrant Holi Festival in Mumbai, offering a unique blend of cultural immersion and festive celebration.

Contest Timelines and Hints

The competition takes off on January 9 and sails through to February 27, with a series of hints being released over six weeks to assist entrants. These hints, much like the breadcrumbs in a treasure hunt, are designed to guide participants towards the hidden countries and, ultimately, the grand prize.

Peter Deer, Managing Director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, underscores the alignment of the competition with the brand’s core values. He says, “This contest highlights what we are all about: smaller ships, carefully curated itineraries, and an emphasis on the journey and its people.”

Asia Travel & Tourism
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

