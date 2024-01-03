Kennedy Space Center Launches Free Junior Space Explorer Pass Offer

Florida’s Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is ushering in a new era of space exploration for the youngest minds with its Junior Space Explorer Pass. In a unique endeavor to inspire the next generation of astronauts and astrophysicists, the Complex is providing free entry to children aged five and under who are residents of Florida. The offer, which runs until December 31, 2024, is sure to ignite a passion for the cosmos in the hearts of the Sunshine State’s budding scientists.

Unfolding the Details of the Junior Space Explorer Pass

Parents or guardians must pre-register their children for the Junior Space Explorer Pass by February 21, 2024, via the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex’s official website. The age of the child at the time of redemption will be validated with a proper form of ID. However, it should be noted that there are blockout dates during launches and special events.

Gateway to the Cosmos for Young Minds

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is not just a gateway to the stars, but also a playground for young minds to learn and grow. Home to a plethora of educational and interactive space-related exhibits such as the Gateway: The Deep Space Launch, Space Shuttle Atlantis, and Planet Play, the Complex aims to foster an environment of learning through discovery. The free admission pass is an excellent opportunity for families to explore these wonders of space together, sparking a lifelong passion for scientific exploration.

By offering free admission for kids, the Kennedy Space Center is doing more than just providing an affordable family outing. It’s sowing the seeds of curiosity and wonder in the minds of children, encouraging them to reach for the stars—literally.