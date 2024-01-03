en English
Transportation

Flooding Incident on Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise Spotlights Risks of Long Sea Journeys

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
On the vast expanse of ocean waters, the Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise has been sailing with its passengers on an extensive nine-month journey. However, a recent incident has cast shadows on the tranquility of this voyage. The ship, which embarked from Miami three weeks ago, has been hit by severe weather conditions leading to flooding on deck 12.

Inside the Flooding Incident

As the cruise navigates through the tumultuous weather, videos and reports have emerged from inside the ship painting a disconcerting picture. The deck’s carpets are seen submerged in water, with rivulets streaming through the corridors of the ship. Passengers have reported strong winds and storms outside, contributing to the water ingress.

Damage Limited, Situation Under Control

Despite the flooding, the situation seems to be under control. Some elevators have been closed as a safety measure, yet other parts of the ship continue to function normally. Passengers on social media have indicated that the water damage seems to be confined to a limited area of the vessel. The ship’s staff is vigilantly monitoring and managing the situation on the affected deck.

Implications of Extended Voyages

The incident has brought to light the potential challenges and risks associated with extended voyages at sea. While such trips offer an unparalleled experience, they also expose passengers and crew to unpredictable weather patterns and their potential impacts. The Ultimate World Cruise, with its long duration and vast itinerary, is no exception. Whether this flooding incident will impact the itinerary of the cruise remains unclear at the moment.

Transportation Travel & Tourism Weather
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

