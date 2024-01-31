Fishing Film Festival to Kick-off Salmon Season on River Tweed

In the charming town of Kelso, the anticipation of salmon season on the River Tweed is poised to reach a new zenith. A first-of-its-kind, a two-day fishing film festival, is about to unfurl, marking the commencement of this much-awaited fishing season. This unique event, meticulously curated by Fishing TV, a renowned channel for fishing aficionados, aims to put the spotlight on the rich fishing legacy of the River Tweed and the tireless efforts to conserve this crucial water body.

A Tribute to Fishing Heritage

The festival is a tribute to the river's longstanding fishing tradition, offering a visual feast of handpicked films that encapsulate its history and the ongoing conservation initiatives. The highlight of the event is the special screening of the film 'Mending The Line,' along with a plethora of other content revolving around fishing and conservation.

The Economic Lifeline

While the festival is a celebration of the river's fishing heritage, it also serves as a reminder of the River Tweed's economic significance. The river contributes an estimated £24 million to the local economy, acting as an indispensable lifeline and bolstering hundreds of jobs. This festival, in essence, honors not just the river's ecological value but also its socio-economic contributions.

Unveiling the River Tweed Film Festival

Set to coincide with the opening of the 2024 salmon season, the inaugural River Tweed Film Festival aims to be more than just an event. It seeks to become a platform for appreciating the river's importance, celebrating its bountiful yield, and advocating for its protection. As the curtain rises on this festival, it is clear that it will not only be a celebration of the River Tweed's rich fishing legacy but also a testament to the ongoing efforts to protect and sustain this vital waterway.