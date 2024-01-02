en English
Family’s Christmas Airbnb Nightmare – A Holiday Retreat Turned Hazardous

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Imagine the excitement of spending Christmas in a rented home, a fresh change from the usual, only to discover the property is a ticking hazard box. This was the grim reality for Bobby Cores and his family who had booked a four-night stay on Airbnb. The house, nestled on Ford Street, Derby, had cost them a whopping 847, but what they found inside was nothing short of a nightmare.

Deceptive Exterior, Horrifying Interior

While the exterior of the house was deceivingly pleasant, the interior was a far cry from the advertised images. The condition of the house was appalling, posing serious safety hazards and sanitation issues. Bobby described the state of the house as akin to a ‘crack den,’ a comparison that paints a stark, unsettling picture of their holiday accommodation.

Among the various safety hazards were exposed wires that were a potential electrocution risk. A smashed mirror added to the dangers, with the risk of injury from sharp shards. The hot tub, instead of being a luxury add-on, was a nightmare filled with discarded beer cans and black water. These conditions were not only unfit for adults but were particularly concerning for Bobby’s seven-year-old daughter.

Minimal Compensation and an Unresolved Issue

Despite their efforts to clean up and make the best of the situation, the family found themselves compelled to spend as little time as possible in the house. A distressing Christmas stay indeed, one that was supposed to be a memorable holiday experience.

After raising a complaint with Airbnb and providing substantial evidence of the property’s deplorable state, Bobby received a meager compensation of 83, an amount he found unsatisfactory considering the alarming conditions they were subjected to. This incident has left the family not just upset and disappointed with their holiday experience, but also with the response from Airbnb.

Awaiting Airbnb’s Response

The news outlet has reached out to Airbnb for comments on the matter. As the Cores family’s distressing experience comes to light, it underscores the need for stringent property checks and better customer service response from rental platforms like Airbnb. For now, Bobby Cores and his family are left with a bitter memory of what was supposed to be a joyous holiday retreat.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

