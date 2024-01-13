Extreme Weather Grounds Thousands of Flights Across the U.S.

Thousands of flights across the U.S. have been grounded due to extreme weather conditions, causing a ripple of disruption for travelers nationwide. The severe weather, reminiscent of the February 2021 freeze and the winter storm of December 2022, has forced airlines into a state of emergency as they struggle to manage the massive number of cancellations and delays.

Impact on Airline Operations

On Friday, over 7,600 flights were delayed and more than 3,200 were cancelled. The cold front hitting the country has led to limited visibility and potent winds, affecting the operations of major airlines including United, Southwest, Skywest, American, Allegiant, Delta, Frontier, and Air Canada. The situation is further complicated by the grounding of Boeing Max 9 planes, with United and Alaska airlines facing the most cancellations and Southwest offering refunds and rebooking options.

Severe Weather and Travel Disruption

These ‘life threatening’ winter weather conditions have caused more than 7,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. to be either cancelled or delayed. Chicago Midway and Chicago O’Hare airports have experienced the largest number of flight cancellations, with Southwest airlines seeing over 1,100 flights delayed and more than 400 cancellations. The extreme weather conditions are not only causing havoc in the skies but also on the ground, affecting travel along the east coast with flood warnings and dangerous cold temperatures.

Adapting to the Crisis

Airlines are having to adapt quickly to manage the crisis, implementing measures to support passengers and promote resiliency in the airline system. The Department of Transportation is working to ensure travelers are informed of likely delays, while airlines like United are offering full refunds for Max 9 passengers, and most change fees have been eliminated for weather-related cancellations.

As the nation braces itself for the chilliest weather since December 2022, the impact of these extreme weather conditions extends beyond travel disruptions. Thousands of homes and businesses are currently experiencing power outages, and the severe weather conditions could potentially impact the energy market and commodities trading.