Sustainability

EvoGrip Debuts Multifunctional EDC Toothbrush for Sustainable Living

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
EvoGrip Debuts Multifunctional EDC Toothbrush for Sustainable Living

The EvoGrip Titanium 3-in-1 Multifunctional EDC Toothbrush has been introduced to the market, promising a new level of versatility and efficiency for adventure enthusiasts and frequent travelers. This product, designed with a protective shell and constructed from robust Gr5 titanium, is not only durable but also eco-friendly, providing a sustainable alternative to disposable plastic toothbrushes.

Key Features of EvoGrip Titanium Toothbrush

Notable features of the EvoGrip Titanium Toothbrush include an anti-slip grip for secure handling, ventilation holes for fast drying, and a waterproof compartment for the storage of small essentials such as floss or medication. This innovative toothbrush also comes with a unique addition – a self-defense attack cone, enhancing safety during outdoor activities or unexpected situations.

Crowdfunding and Availability

The EvoGrip Titanium Toothbrush is available for crowdfunding on Kickstarter, offering early bird bonuses that start at approximately $69 or 55. This pricing represents a discount of about 30% off the future retail price. The Kickstarter campaign aims to gather sufficient funding for production, with worldwide shipping projected to begin in April 2024.

A Tool for Sustainable Lifestyle

The EvoGrip Titanium Toothbrush supports a sustainable lifestyle by reducing plastic waste. As a multifunctional tool, it offers a convenient solution for maintaining oral hygiene while on the go, making it a must-have for those who value convenience, durability, and sustainability.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

