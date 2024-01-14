ETIAS Travel Authorization: A New Prerequisite for U.S. Travelers to Europe in 2024

In an era of increasing global interconnectivity, the rules of international travel continue to evolve. Starting 2024, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will implement a new requirement for American travelers planning to visit Europe. A total of 30 European nations, including well-frequented destinations like France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, will be affected by this change.

Understanding the ETIAS Requirement

The ETIAS online application comes with a nonrefundable fee of 7 euros—approximately $7.40 per person. However, individuals under the age of 18 or over 70 are exempt from this fee. It’s important to note that the ETIAS authorization is not a visa and does not guarantee entry. It’s simply an essential prerequisite for travel. Travelers possessing a valid visa will not require this additional authorization.

ETIAS: A Security Measure

The ETIAS initiative was first proposed by the European Commission in 2016. Its primary goal is to enhance security checks for travelers from the U.S. and about 60 other visa-exempt nations entering Europe’s Schengen Area. The system mirrors the one implemented by the U.S. in 2008 following the 9/11 attacks. An ETIAS authorization will remain valid for three years or until the associated passport expires, negating the need for a new authorization with each visit to Europe.

Preparing for ETIAS Implementation

While the European Union has not announced a specific launch date and is not yet accepting applications, travelers are advised to obtain the authorization before purchasing plane tickets and booking hotels. The ETIAS program has faced several delays, initially intended to take effect in 2021 and later deferred to 2023. The application process is expected to be quick, with most applications being processed within minutes and at the longest, within 96 hours. In certain instances, additional information or interviews may extend the processing time by up to 30 days.