Emirates’ Promotional Deal Offers Free Entry to Major Dubai Attractions

Emirates has launched a promotional deal for customers who make return bookings to or via Dubai, offering free access to two of the city’s major attractions. The airline’s customers must book their flights by February 1st, and complete their travel by March 31st to qualify for the offer. The deal, which extends across all cabin classes, includes complimentary entry to the Atlantis Aquaventure – the world’s largest waterpark, and The Museum of the Future, a globally recognized innovation hub that debuted in 2022.

Airline’s Endeavour to Boost Tourism

This initiative by Emirates is seen as a strategic move to boost tourism in Dubai. The airline, known for its customer-centric approach, is offering this deal to passengers transiting in Dubai for 8 hours or more. However, passengers are required to use the promotional code EKDXB24 at the time of booking to avail of this offer.

Terms and Conditions Apply

Despite the broad appeal of the promotion, it comes with certain restrictions. The offer is not valid for tickets purchased within or originating from the UAE, Nigeria, Sudan, Israel, and Afghanistan. Furthermore, it cannot be applied to existing bookings. This means that passengers who have already booked their flights will not be eligible for this promotion.

Additional Emirates Programs for Passengers

Apart from this attractive offer, Emirates is also running the My Emirates Pass program until March 31st. This program provides a host of discounts and offers at various restaurants, spas, and activities upon presentation of a boarding pass. It is part of the airline’s efforts to offer an enhanced experience to its passengers and make Dubai an even more attractive destination.