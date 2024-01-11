en English
Travel & Tourism

Emerald Sakara: A New Era in Luxury Ocean Cruises

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
Emblazoning the Sanskrit mantra, “thoughts become things,” the Emerald Sakara, a 100-guest superyacht, has set sail, elevating the standards of luxury ocean cruising. The Emerald brand, a name synonymous with river cruising, has ventured into the realm of the high seas with Sakara and its near-twin, Azzurra. These new oceangoing vessels are an addition to Emerald’s existing fleet of nine river-dedicated ships.

A New Benchmark in Luxury Cruising

With its unmatched service and amenities, Sakara has left guests in awe. A quintessential illustration of its luxury is a bartender who, with finesse, concocted a martini in sync with a live performance, without causing any disruption. Sakara’s marina platform, another feather in its cap, serves cocktails and water sports in tranquil settings, enhancing the overall cruising experience.

Personalized Spa and Gourmet Dining

The in-house Elements Spa on Sakara provides personalized services, setting it apart from conventional offerings. It even extends to providing complimentary haircuts, a testament to its commitment to exceed guest expectations. The yacht houses two eateries, La Cucina and the Aqua Café, which serve an array of gourmet meals and desserts. Guests are even given the luxury to customize their dishes, enabling them to truly step into a culinary world of their own.

Understated Elegance and Excursion Options

Sakara’s décor resonates with understated elegance, offering accommodation options ranging from Balcony Cabins to the plush Owner Suites. The yacht offers three categories of shore excursions, with two included in the fare and DiscoverMORE options available for an additional charge. Sakara is charted for seven-day Mediterranean itineraries and will alternate Caribbean routes between St. Martin and Barbados. Its twin, Azzurra, aims to voyage to various global destinations, including Africa and the Seychelles, with itineraries extending up to 12 nights.

The Emerald Sakara has not only redefined luxury cruising but also fostered a new era in ocean voyages, where guests are treated to a personalized, luxurious experience that surpasses the ordinary.

Travel & Tourism
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

