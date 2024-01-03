Elliott Advocacy Launches Voting for 2024 Readers’ Choice Award

The annual Readers’ Choice Award, a prestigious honor in customer service, is back, and the voting process has been initiated by Elliott Advocacy, a leading nonprofit consumer advocacy organization. The award, now in its 19th year, recognizes companies for their exceptional customer service. The award ceremony, sponsored by Medjet, a frontrunner in air medical transport and travel security response membership, has a broad spectrum covering 18 different categories ranging from travel, consumer brands, to various services.

Open Voting for Exceptional Customer Service

The open voting for the Readers’ Choice Award began recently and will continue until January 22, 2024. The winners, carefully chosen by consumers who vote for brands that have provided outstanding customer support in the preceding year, will be announced the following day. The award is a testament to the quality of customer service and reflects consumer preferences and experiences with various brands.

Medjet: The Key Sponsor

Medjet, the award’s key sponsor, is known for its comprehensive air medical transport membership service. The company distinguishes itself in the industry through its commitment to arranging air medical transfers, regardless of medical necessity, to the member’s hospital of choice in their home country. Available to residents of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Medjet’s services are highly regarded by luxury travel consortiums and organizations.

Award Categories: Reflecting a Wide Spectrum

The Readers’ Choice Award covers a wide array of categories, including hotel chains, international and domestic car manufacturers, car rental companies, airlines, travel agency networks, theme parks, cruise lines, travel insurance, wireless carriers, subscription TV, vacation rentals, apparel, international airlines, online travel agencies, ground transportation, and luggage brands. It is a unique opportunity for consumers to acknowledge the companies that have made their mark through outstanding customer service.