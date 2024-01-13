Egypt’s Motorcycle Tour: A Step Towards Boosting Tourism Amid Global Conflicts

The Egyptian government, in a bid to boost tourism and showcase the country’s diverse attractions, has organized a motorcycle tour titled ‘Sweet Home Country’. The initiative, conducted in collaboration with the motorcycle federation and Hawks Egypt, will traverse various historical sites and beaches, including Luxor in southern Upper Egypt and the Red Sea east of Cairo. The Egyptian General Authority for Tourism Promotion under the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities is lending its support to the tour, which comprises 57 participants hailing from Egypt, India, the US, and a number of Arab nations. This tour is not the first of its kind, with similar events having been organized since 2019 across different governorates.

Exploring Egypt’s Rich Heritage

The motorcycle tour aims to highlight the historical sites and cultural richness of Egypt. Participants will visit the iconic Karnak and Luxor temples, epitomes of Egyptian civilization and architectural prowess. The tour will also feature a visit to the city of Hurghada, a renowned beach resort on the Red Sea coast, thereby amalgamating cultural and beach tourism.

Egypt’s Commitment to Tourism

This initiative underscores the Egyptian government’s commitment to promoting tourism and bringing international attention to its diverse attractions. As the country recovers from the global pandemic, this tour is expected to play a crucial role in reviving Egypt’s tourism sector, which is a vital contributor to its economy.

Global Conflicts Continue

In other global news, conflict continues to escalate in various regions. Turkiye has conducted air strikes on nearly 30 targets in northern Iraq and Syria in response to the killing of its soldiers by the PKK, a group regarded as a terrorist organization by Turkiye and its allies. Simultaneously, the Gaza Strip is undergoing a severe humanitarian crisis due to Israeli bombardment, causing a telecommunications blackout and significant casualties. International concern is growing as the conflict threatens to widen, with US and British forces engaging pro Hamas Houthi rebels in Yemen.