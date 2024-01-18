en English
Europe

easyJet Survey Unearths Bizarre Items Left Behind by Holidaymakers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
easyJet Survey Unearths Bizarre Items Left Behind by Holidaymakers

A recent survey by easyJet Holidays has revealed a bizarre collection of items left behind by British holidaymakers in 100 of its European hotels. The survey, carried out over the past year, has brought to light some intriguing and unexpected findings.

Unusual Lost Properties

Among the most peculiar items found in hotel lost property were dentures. Hotels also reported discovering elaborate costumes left behind, including a full clown costume complete with shoes, wig, and a red nose. However, these were just the tip of the iceberg. The survey compiled a list of the top 10 strangest items left in hotel rooms, which included witchcraft artefacts, prosthetic limbs, a glass eye, a grandmother’s ‘lucky’ teacup, wedding rings, personal photographs, thousands of old German Mark coins, an inflatable boat, caviar, and rosary beads.

Interesting Findings

Matt Callaghan, the Chief Operating Officer at easyJet Holidays, commented on these unusual findings. He expressed delight that customers felt so relaxed and at home in their resorts, they sometimes forgot to pack everything when they left. Despite the odd nature of some of the items left behind, Callaghan’s comments underscore the comfort and ease that customers experience during their stay.

Forgotten Treasures

This survey highlights the variety of personal and unusual items that travellers can forget in their hotel rooms after their stay. From sentimental items like wedding rings and personal photographs to thousands of old German Mark coins, these forgotten treasures provide a unique glimpse into the lives and habits of holidaymakers. The list, fascinating as it may be, serves as a reminder to all travellers to double-check their rooms before check-out.

Europe Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

