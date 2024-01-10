en English
Travel & Tourism

Dominica: New Tourism App Announced to Elevate Visitor Experience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:00 pm EST
In a remarkable stride towards enhancing the visitor experience in Dominica, Denise Charles-Pemberton, the Tourism Minister, has announced the impending launch of a new information App. The official proclamation was made at the Mas Domnik Carnival 2024’s inaugural ceremony at Windsor Park Sports Stadium. Designed to present tourism information seamlessly, the App aims to strengthen connectivity and accessibility for those visiting the island, thus underlining the regional beauty and diverse culture of Dominica.

Embracing Technology to Boost Tourism

Minister Charles-Pemberton emphasized the imperative role of technology in augmenting the tourism experience. The upcoming App is a pivotal step in this direction, devised to provide visitors with easy access to vital information, thereby promoting tourism in Dominica. The Minister further encouraged local service providers to register with the Discover Dominica Authority, aiming to uphold high standards in tourism services.

Advocacy for Eco-Friendly Practices

During her address, Minister Charles-Pemberton underscored the government’s commitment to sustainable practices. She stressed the need for responsible garbage disposal and recycling, highlighting the government’s endeavors in fostering eco-friendly practices and renewable energy. The government’s initiatives reflect a conscious effort to safeguard Dominica’s natural assets for the benefit of future generations.

Tribute to Cultural Icons

Adding a novel feature to the Carnival, the Minister mentioned the introduction of a tribute system. This system is designed to honor individuals or groups who have significantly contributed to Dominica’s cultural heritage. The late cultural icon, Dr. Alwin Bully, was recognized in the current year. Additionally, she reported a government allocation of close to $1 million for hosting ‘The Real Mas’ Carnival in 2024, reflecting on the success of the previous year’s Carnival that attracted over 4,000 visitors, with a majority arriving by sea or ferry.

Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

