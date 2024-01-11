en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Dominica and Grenada Featured in The New York Times’ ’52 Places to Visit in 2024′ List

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Dominica and Grenada Featured in The New York Times’ ’52 Places to Visit in 2024′ List

Drawing the world’s attention, Dominica and Grenada have made their marks on The New York Times’ ’52 Places to Visit in 2024′ list. The international recognition celebrates the Caribbean islands’ stunning landscapes, rich cultural offerings, and efforts to enhance the visitor experience.

Dominica: The Nature Island

Securing the 11th slot, Dominica, fondly known as the ‘Nature Island,’ is enticing eco-adventurers worldwide with its volcanic landscapes, rainforests, waterfalls, and hot springs. The island’s commitment to offering travelers a life-long memorable experience is evident in its ongoing developments. Notably, a $54 million cable car project is under construction, promising to provide visitors with panoramic views of its breathtaking scenery.

Beyond its terrestrial beauty, Dominica is also making strides in marine conservation. It has the distinction of being the first nation to establish a Sperm Whale Reserve, further cementing its position as a top diving destination.

Grenada: The Spice Isle

Ranking 45th on the list, Grenada, often called the ‘Spice Isle,’ has its own unique appeal. Known for its spice-infused rum and chocolate, the island offers immersive cultural experiences through tours of its rum distilleries and chocolate companies. An upgraded underwater sculpture park adds to the island’s diverse attractions, promising an unforgettable experience to travelers.

In addition to its regular offerings, Grenada is gearing up for a grand celebration, marking its 50th Independence anniversary on February 7, 2024. The milestone event is set to infuse an additional layer of festivity to the island’s ambiance.

The Caribbean Calling

The inclusion of Dominica and Grenada in The New York Times’ esteemed list underscores the allure of the Caribbean. The region’s commitment to preserving their natural environments while offering unique and culturally rich experiences is clearly resonating with global travelers. Whether it’s the eco-adventures of Dominica or the spice-infused charm of Grenada, the Caribbean islands promise a travel experience unlike any other.

0
Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
47 mins ago
Singapore Enhances Wheelchair Mobility with Barrier-Free Routes on OneMap App
In a significant stride towards fostering inclusivity, Singapore is set to enhance the mobility of wheelchair users with the introduction of barrier-free routes on the national OneMap app. The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) has meticulously mapped out approximately 1,100km of accessible routes across nine key areas: Bukit Merah, Ang Mo Kio, Orchard, River Valley, Marina
Singapore Enhances Wheelchair Mobility with Barrier-Free Routes on OneMap App
Jet2 Passengers Stranded in Sofia After Unexpected Flight Diversion
2 hours ago
Jet2 Passengers Stranded in Sofia After Unexpected Flight Diversion
Qantas' Project Sunrise: Tackling Jet Lag on Long-Haul Flights
2 hours ago
Qantas' Project Sunrise: Tackling Jet Lag on Long-Haul Flights
Electrifying Journey: Perth Family to Tour Australia in an EV Towing a Solar-Powered Caravan
1 hour ago
Electrifying Journey: Perth Family to Tour Australia in an EV Towing a Solar-Powered Caravan
Disney Reintroduces Popular Features to Enhance Park Experience
1 hour ago
Disney Reintroduces Popular Features to Enhance Park Experience
Samoa's Shift in Time: An Unheralded Journey and Current Politics
2 hours ago
Samoa's Shift in Time: An Unheralded Journey and Current Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
9 mins
Close Watch on Red Sea: A Strategic Move Amid Rising Tensions
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
13 mins
A Blend of National News: From Court Verdicts to Festive Celebrations
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
16 mins
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
18 mins
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
18 mins
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
19 mins
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
22 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
22 mins
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
28 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
22 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
28 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
31 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
56 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
7 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app