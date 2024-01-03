en English
Pets

Disney Vacation Club Unveils New Details about Reimagined Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Disney Vacation Club Unveils New Details about Reimagined Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

In a significant development, Disney Vacation Club (DVC), the prestigious vacation ownership program, has disclosed new details about the ongoing reimagination of the Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. The resort is anticipated to debut as new DVC accommodations in 2024. The revelations shed light on aspects like resale restrictions, pet-friendly policies, and the intriguing introduction of a new Trust product.

A New Era for DVC Ownership

The documents unveiled by DVC suggest the creation of the Palmetto Trust Association, Inc., a significant pivot from the traditional model of DVC ownership. Registered by Disney Vacation Development in August 2023, this entity aims to offer future buyers membership in a multi-resort Trust. This is a marked departure from the conventional model where members held deed ownership for a single resort. The lease for the property extends until January 31, 2075, offering a long-term investment opportunity for prospective buyers.

Pet-Friendly Policies and Restrictions

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground are set to become the first pet-friendly DVC destination, accommodating up to two fully trained pet dogs per cabin, without any weight restrictions. However, there are specific rules for the dogs. For instance, they are not allowed on furniture and must be leashed or carried when outside the cabin. Certain resort areas like pools and dining facilities are off-limits for dogs. Unattended dogs cannot be left alone for more than seven hours. Additional fees will apply for dogs, and disruptive dogs may face eviction. DVC, however, cautions members that the ability to bring dogs might not be guaranteed in the future.

Expanding Pet-Friendly Opportunities

Walt Disney World also offers other pet-friendly resorts and a pet hotel catering to various animals. Service dogs, in particular, enjoy broader access across the resorts and theme parks, reflecting Disney’s commitment to inclusivity and guest comfort. The reimagination of the Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the evolving pet-friendly policies underscore Disney’s commitment to continuous innovation and guest satisfaction.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

