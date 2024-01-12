Dino Lalli Bids Farewell to ‘Discover Oklahoma’: A New Chapter for the Veteran TV Host

In a significant shift for Oklahoma’s longest-running travel program, Dino Lalli, the stalwart producer, co-host, and reporter of ‘Discover Oklahoma,’ has announced his early exit from the show. Initially considering his departure for either May or December 2024, Lalli’s decision was expedited in response to the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation’s forthcoming plans to revamp the show and transition it to a different platform.

Legacy of ‘Discover Oklahoma’

The final episode under Lalli’s stewardship aired on November 11, marking the end of an era for a show that ran an impressive 32 years. During his tenure, Lalli, in collaboration with the show’s dedicated staff, illuminated the stories of countless Oklahomans, celebrating the state’s resilience, inventiveness, and fervor. ‘Discover Oklahoma’ served as a beacon for tourism, spotlighting local businesses, the state’s natural splendor, parks, historical accounts, and vibrant culture.

Gratitude and Fond Farewell

Lalli expressed his deep appreciation to his colleagues and regarded the show as a ‘love letter to Oklahoma,’ underscoring its personal importance to the team. His departure from ‘Discover Oklahoma,’ however, does not signal the end of Lalli’s illustrious career in television. He plans to continue his work in the field, focusing on reviews and entertainment stories for Griffin Media, embarking on new television and film projects, and extending his teaching role at the University of Oklahoma.

Looking Ahead

As he bids adieu to ‘Discover Oklahoma,’ Lalli cherishes the memories and experiences garnered during his time on the show. He eagerly anticipates the future narratives that will continue to honor Oklahoma’s spirit, encapsulating his sentiment, ‘Oklahoma is not just a state; it’s a state of mind.’ His departure from ‘Discover Oklahoma’ signifies not an end but a fresh beginning for Lalli and the program, as both chart new paths towards their respective futures.