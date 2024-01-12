en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Dino Lalli Bids Farewell to ‘Discover Oklahoma’: A New Chapter for the Veteran TV Host

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:02 pm EST
Dino Lalli Bids Farewell to ‘Discover Oklahoma’: A New Chapter for the Veteran TV Host

In a significant shift for Oklahoma’s longest-running travel program, Dino Lalli, the stalwart producer, co-host, and reporter of ‘Discover Oklahoma,’ has announced his early exit from the show. Initially considering his departure for either May or December 2024, Lalli’s decision was expedited in response to the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation’s forthcoming plans to revamp the show and transition it to a different platform.

Legacy of ‘Discover Oklahoma’

The final episode under Lalli’s stewardship aired on November 11, marking the end of an era for a show that ran an impressive 32 years. During his tenure, Lalli, in collaboration with the show’s dedicated staff, illuminated the stories of countless Oklahomans, celebrating the state’s resilience, inventiveness, and fervor. ‘Discover Oklahoma’ served as a beacon for tourism, spotlighting local businesses, the state’s natural splendor, parks, historical accounts, and vibrant culture.

Gratitude and Fond Farewell

Lalli expressed his deep appreciation to his colleagues and regarded the show as a ‘love letter to Oklahoma,’ underscoring its personal importance to the team. His departure from ‘Discover Oklahoma,’ however, does not signal the end of Lalli’s illustrious career in television. He plans to continue his work in the field, focusing on reviews and entertainment stories for Griffin Media, embarking on new television and film projects, and extending his teaching role at the University of Oklahoma.

Looking Ahead

As he bids adieu to ‘Discover Oklahoma,’ Lalli cherishes the memories and experiences garnered during his time on the show. He eagerly anticipates the future narratives that will continue to honor Oklahoma’s spirit, encapsulating his sentiment, ‘Oklahoma is not just a state; it’s a state of mind.’ His departure from ‘Discover Oklahoma’ signifies not an end but a fresh beginning for Lalli and the program, as both chart new paths towards their respective futures.

0
Travel & Tourism
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
8 mins ago
Ayodhya Debuts Revamped 'Rampath': A New Lifeline for Pilgrims
India’s city of Ayodhya, brimming with religious significance, has unveiled a newly renovated 13-kilometer stretch, known as ‘Rampath’. This development initiative is aimed at amplifying the city’s connectivity and infrastructure, to better facilitate the numerous pilgrims that stream into Ayodhya each year. The ‘Rampath’ project is a fragment of a grander development scheme to modernize
Ayodhya Debuts Revamped 'Rampath': A New Lifeline for Pilgrims
German Travel Behavior Expected to Bounce Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels by 2024
1 hour ago
German Travel Behavior Expected to Bounce Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels by 2024
Silent Pilgrim Moni Baba Awaits Ram Mandir's Inauguration Amid Global Attention on Ayodhya
1 hour ago
Silent Pilgrim Moni Baba Awaits Ram Mandir's Inauguration Amid Global Attention on Ayodhya
Blizzard Warning Issued for Northeastern Wisconsin: Schools Close and Flights Canceled
9 mins ago
Blizzard Warning Issued for Northeastern Wisconsin: Schools Close and Flights Canceled
Enthusiastic Traffic Controller Impresses Onlooker with Passionate Performance
48 mins ago
Enthusiastic Traffic Controller Impresses Onlooker with Passionate Performance
The Rise of Multigenerational Travel: A New Trend in Family Vacations
1 hour ago
The Rise of Multigenerational Travel: A New Trend in Family Vacations
Latest Headlines
World News
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
22 seconds
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
47 seconds
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
1 min
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
3 mins
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
3 mins
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
3 mins
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
6 mins
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
7 mins
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
8 mins
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app