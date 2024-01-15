en English
DEC Warns Winter Hikers of Increased Risks in Adirondack and Catskill Mountains

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
DEC Warns Winter Hikers of Increased Risks in Adirondack and Catskill Mountains

As the winter season unfolds its icy cloak, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has issued a stern advisory for adventurers planning to tread the trails of the Adirondack or Catskill Mountains. Following the recent storms, the backcountry areas have morphed into an unpredictable and potentially dangerous playground, with snow, ice, and slush creating slick trail conditions.

Preparation is Key

Donning snowshoes and arming oneself with trekking poles is no longer a matter of choice but of survival. For those brave enough to venture into the High Peaks, ice axes may become an essential companion. Winter hiking is a demanding endeavor, necessitating extra energy and time. Thus, the DEC urges hikers to meticulously plan their trips, pack the essentials, and refrain from traveling solo.

Combat the Cold

Conquering the cold demands more than just physical stamina; it requires strategic replenishment of energy and hydration. Eating, drinking, and resting often can be a deciding factor in avoiding hypothermia, a silent predator that can be aggravated by fatigue, hunger, or dehydration.

Transportation and Safety Measures

While some seasonal access roads continue to welcome visitors, the use of four-wheel drive vehicles and snowmobiles is recommended, given the current conditions. The status of snowmobile trails can be checked through the NYSSA Snowmobile Web map. In the event of an emergency, the DEC advises hikers to dial 911, and for assistance from a Forest Ranger, the number to call is 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

In the meantime, Minnewaska State Park Preserve in New York has temporarily closed some trails for winter hiking due to the treacherous conditions. However, despite the temporary pause, the park continues to offer a plethora of outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, swimming, picnicking, scuba diving, rock climbing, and boating, abiding by a strict set of rules and regulations.

Safety Travel & Tourism Weather
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

