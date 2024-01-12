en English
Travel & Tourism

David Street Station’s Ice Rink to Remain Open Despite Cold Weather

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
David Street Station's Ice Rink to Remain Open Despite Cold Weather

As winter’s chill continues to grip the city of Casper, the spirit of the community remains undeterred. The David Street Station has announced that their popular ice skating rink will keep its doors open for the last weekend, defying the anticipated cold. The decision has been made public via their Facebook page, ensuring that the information reaches far and wide.

Skating Schedule and Special Events

The rink’s schedule will remain unchanged, opening from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Thursday and Friday, and from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday. The last day to lace up and hit the ice will be Sunday, January 14th. In addition to the regular skating, the station has also planned a special Glow Skate event for Friday evening.

Weather Considerations and Safety Measures

The organizers at David Street Station are closely monitoring the weather conditions, with safety being their priority. The Glow Skate event is set to proceed unless temperatures plummet significantly below zero and the turnout is low. In such a scenario, the station will reassess the situation, keeping the safety of staff and participants at the forefront.

Wrapping Up a Successful Season

The David Street Station team extends their gratitude to the community for making the ice rink season a success. Despite the weather challenges, the enthusiasm and participation of the people have made it a memorable time. They eagerly anticipate the year ahead, filled with more exciting events and community engagement.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

