CVG and Vohnt Collaborate to Elevate Travel Experience with Enhanced Car Care Services

In a strategic move to transform travel experiences, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) has formed an alliance with Vohnt, an on-demand valet car service. This collaboration aims to provide enhanced car care services to travelers, allowing them to have their vehicles serviced and detailed during their trips. The new service is now available to individuals who choose to use CVG's valet parking.

Unveiling the Details

Vohnt's service package includes comprehensive interior and exterior detailing, thorough cleaning, oil changes complemented by free filter replacements, gas refills, and car washes. Travelers have the flexibility to schedule their service in advance or upon arrival at the CVG valet area. All they need to do is hand over their keys to a valet attendant and request the addition of a Vohnt service.

In celebration of the partnership, Vohnt is offering travelers a promotional discount of $50 off a full detail. Users can avail of this discount by using the code "CVGLAUNCH" when booking their service.

Aiming for Elevated Travel Experiences

Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG, has lauded the new service as a convenient amenity that enhances the overall travel experience at the airport. She emphasized the airport's commitment to providing the best services to its users, with the added convenience of Vohnt's on-demand car care services being a significant step in that direction.

Meanwhile, Ethan Dewhurst, co-founder and CEO of Vohnt, echoed McGraw's sentiments. He explained that Vohnt's goal is to work closely with airports to improve the user experience. According to him, the partnership with CVG is the perfect platform to provide travelers with the most convenient vehicle care, thereby easing their travel-related concerns.

Looking to the Future

This collaboration with CVG marks the beginning of Vohnt's planned expansion across medium-large market airports nationwide. With this initiative, the company aims to create a seamless travel experience for all users by providing high-quality, convenient car care services.