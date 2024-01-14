Colorado Braces for Winter: Essential Safety Measures for Travelers

Bracing for a severe cold spell over the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, Colorado’s Department of Transportation (CDOT) has issued a series of recommendations for travelers to ensure safe winter driving conditions. The imminent weather conditions, characterized by below-zero temperatures and snow showers, are expected to elevate the avalanche risk in the high country, with snowfall anticipated in Denver and the mountains. The brisk northerly breeze is set to exacerbate the chill factor.

Preemptive Safety Measures

Recognizing the unpredictability of winter storms and forecast changes, CDOT advises travelers to be prepared by keeping essential items in their vehicle’s trunk. Foremost amongst these are an ice scraper with a snow brush and a collapsible snow shovel—tools that could prove pivotal in snowy conditions. Provisioning for warmth is equally essential, with blankets and a sleeping bag headlining the recommended items.

Essentials For Emergency Situations

Preparedness for unforeseen circumstances is crucial. For this purpose, a first aid kit with essential personal medications, tire chains, a tow strap, and jumper cables are advised. To signal distress in case of emergencies, having flares or reflectors at hand is also beneficial. A battery or crank-powered radio can maintain communication channels open during emergencies.

Additional Recommendations

Further, travelers are encouraged to carry a gallon of water, windshield wiper fluid, extra clothes, and chemical hand warmers. Non-perishable snacks serve as a backup food supply, while non-clumping kitty litter or sand can provide traction on slippery surfaces. For longer journeys, carrying entertainment options such as a deck of cards or board games can be beneficial. CDOT also recommends using a storage container to keep these items organized.

Travelers are urged to ensure their gas tank is full at the start of the trip and maintain a sufficient fuel level throughout. Moreover, the dangers of carbon monoxide from running the vehicle for warmth are highlighted, emphasizing the importance of safety during winter drives in Colorado.

In addition to these precautions, the Rocky Mountain National Park is offering ranger-guided snowshoe walks in winter and providing visitors with winter driving safety tips, including information on the Colorado Vehicle Traction Law and advice for driving in icy or snowy conditions.