Clear Lake Bank & Trust's Clear Sailing Club Returns in 2024

In a much-anticipated announcement, Clear Lake Bank & Trust has declared the revival of its Clear Sailing Club in 2024, after a hiatus induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank has unveiled an exciting line-up of activities including local day trips, a mystery trip, and Movie Days, aiming to reinvigorate the community spirit that was the hallmark of the club before its suspension.

Clear Sailing Club: A Beacon of Community Engagement

Previously referred to as the Clear Sailing 55 Club, this initiative has been a cornerstone of Clear Lake Bank & Trust's community engagement. The club's activities, designed to foster a sense of belonging among members, had to be put on hold due to the pandemic. The relaunch signifies a resurgence of the bank's commitment to providing enriching experiences to its members, and a return to a semblance of normalcy post-COVID.

Reconnecting With Past and Embracing New Members

Sue Finnegan and Joy Olson, retired employees of the bank, have been roped in to assist Kristy Priebe in the herculean task of reconnecting with former club members. The trio will also shoulder the responsibility of recruiting new members, thus ensuring the continuation of the club's legacy. Their efforts will be pivotal in building bridges with past members, while also inviting a new crowd to partake in the club's offerings.

Exciting Times Ahead

The Clear Sailing Club's future itinerary promises a host of fun-filled and engaging activities. The prospect of local day trips, a mystery trip, and Movie Days throughout the year will surely pique the interest of both existing and potential members. The bank encourages those interested in the club's activities, membership requirements, and engagement opportunities to visit their official website at clearlakebank.bank for more information.