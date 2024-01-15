China Announces Unilateral Visa-Free Treatment for Switzerland Amid Plans to Upgrade Free Trade Agreement

In a break from the customary international visa protocols, China has announced its intention to unilaterally grant visa-free treatment to Switzerland, as reported by the state-owned media outlet, Xinhua. This latest development in Sino-Swiss relations, revealed on Monday, is a significant stride that promises to ease travel for Swiss nationals to China.

Enhancing Economic and Trade Cooperation

In addition to the visa policy shift, both nations have articulated mutual support for initiating negotiations at an early stage to upgrade their existing formal free trade agreement. The discussions are envisioned to foster and augment economic and trade cooperation between China and Switzerland, indicating a consolidation and enhancement of diplomatic and economic ties.

Towards Stronger Bilateral Relations

The visa-free provision and the prospect of an improved free trade agreement mark a notable advancement in the bilateral relations between the two countries. This move is expected to stimulate potential growth in tourism and business exchanges, further deepening the interconnectedness between these two global economies. The announcement was made during talks between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd.

Celebrating 75 years of Diplomatic Ties

China and Switzerland are also gearing up to leverage the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, due next year, as an opportunity to strengthen people-to-people exchanges. This initiative, coupled with the newly announced visa policy reform and trade agreement negotiations, underscores a period of unprecedented strengthening of Sino-Swiss relations.