CBP One App: Easing Entry or Encouraging Illegal Immigration?

A significant policy change has been implemented at Miami International Airport, with a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) notice indicating that non-U.S. citizen migrants will no longer need to provide a photo ID or have their photo taken to enter the U.S. This new regulation stems from a test program utilizing the CBP One mobile application. The app, developed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), was designed to ease the entry process at ports of entry.

CBP One: Streamlining the Entry Process

The CBP One app was launched in October 2020 to preschedule appointments at ports of entry for immigrants. According to the TSA notice, migrants must inform a TSA officer of their status upon entry. Although taking a photo is optional, they are required to provide either their alien identification number or biographic information. The CBP One app verifies the information provided to CBP without storing it, aligning with the TSA's policy not to store information as part of this process.

Updates to the CBP One App

CBP has announced several updates to the CBP One app. These include an enhanced photo capture and scheduling process, improved geolocation services for appointments, and the removal of the vulnerability requirement — a change made in anticipation of the end of Title 42. Starting May 10, 2023, additional updates will allow more time to complete appointment requests.

Controversies and Criticisms

Despite these updates, the CBP One app has faced criticism for its inability to curb illegal border crossings. The number of CBP One appointments for Venezuelans saw a significant drop in December and January. This decline, coupled with the release of millions of illegal aliens into the United States since the start of the Biden administration, has sparked anger on Capitol Hill and in Democratic-controlled cities. Republicans are criticizing the CBP One app and are even considering impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Negotiations are ongoing for stricter enforcement measures on the southern border.