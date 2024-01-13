California Vehicle Code: Rules for Pedestrians, Bicyclists, and Motorists

Under the California Vehicle Code, pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists are all obliged to follow specific rules to ensure road safety. The code defines a “pedestrian” as any individual traveling on foot, using human-powered devices other than bicycles, or operating electric mobility devices, such as wheelchairs.

Rights and Responsibilities of Bicyclists

Contrary to common perception, bicyclists are not classified as pedestrians. They are required to act with the same rights and responsibilities as motorists. This implies using bike lanes or traffic lanes and adhering to the same rules, including those concerning DUI.

Pedestrian Right-of-Way

Pedestrians are always granted the right-of-way, but this doesn’t exempt them from obeying traffic rules. They must not suddenly step into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Motorists and bicyclists are mandated to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and intersections, even if this requires them to slow down or halt, regardless of the traffic signals. Making eye contact with a pedestrian is a signal of their intention to cross, and they should be allowed to do so.

Legalities and Penalties

It is illegal for pedestrians to cross streets outside of designated crosswalks or intersections. Pedestrians violating this rule can be cited for jaywalking if they create a hazard.

A new law in California now requires law enforcement officers to provide the reason for a traffic or pedestrian stop before conducting an interview linked with a criminal investigation or traffic violation. This law is aimed at limiting sham stops and biased policing. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has already implemented this policy, resulting in fewer stops for minor infractions and an increase in contraband discoveries during stops. The California State Sheriffs Association, however, opposes the law, arguing that traffic stops can be perilous, and officers should be allowed to take immediate action without providing reasons.

As part of the continued efforts to enhance road safety, the Kern County Public Works Department plans to install an all-way stop sign on Allen Road at Jomani Drive in preparation for a new traffic signal. The stop signs for all north and southbound traffic will be installed on Wednesday, Jan. 17, with the traffic signal expected to be fully operational by March 14. The California Highway Patrol will oversee the enforcement of the new stop signs.