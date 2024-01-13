en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

California Vehicle Code: Rules for Pedestrians, Bicyclists, and Motorists

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:13 am EST
California Vehicle Code: Rules for Pedestrians, Bicyclists, and Motorists

Under the California Vehicle Code, pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists are all obliged to follow specific rules to ensure road safety. The code defines a “pedestrian” as any individual traveling on foot, using human-powered devices other than bicycles, or operating electric mobility devices, such as wheelchairs.

Rights and Responsibilities of Bicyclists

Contrary to common perception, bicyclists are not classified as pedestrians. They are required to act with the same rights and responsibilities as motorists. This implies using bike lanes or traffic lanes and adhering to the same rules, including those concerning DUI.

Pedestrian Right-of-Way

Pedestrians are always granted the right-of-way, but this doesn’t exempt them from obeying traffic rules. They must not suddenly step into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Motorists and bicyclists are mandated to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and intersections, even if this requires them to slow down or halt, regardless of the traffic signals. Making eye contact with a pedestrian is a signal of their intention to cross, and they should be allowed to do so.

Legalities and Penalties

It is illegal for pedestrians to cross streets outside of designated crosswalks or intersections. Pedestrians violating this rule can be cited for jaywalking if they create a hazard.

A new law in California now requires law enforcement officers to provide the reason for a traffic or pedestrian stop before conducting an interview linked with a criminal investigation or traffic violation. This law is aimed at limiting sham stops and biased policing. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has already implemented this policy, resulting in fewer stops for minor infractions and an increase in contraband discoveries during stops. The California State Sheriffs Association, however, opposes the law, arguing that traffic stops can be perilous, and officers should be allowed to take immediate action without providing reasons.

As part of the continued efforts to enhance road safety, the Kern County Public Works Department plans to install an all-way stop sign on Allen Road at Jomani Drive in preparation for a new traffic signal. The stop signs for all north and southbound traffic will be installed on Wednesday, Jan. 17, with the traffic signal expected to be fully operational by March 14. The California Highway Patrol will oversee the enforcement of the new stop signs.

0
Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
6 mins ago
Lahore's Caretaker Government Reinstates Free Travel for Students Amidst Harsh Weather
In Lahore, the caretaker government led by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has reinstated the free travel facility for students on Metro Buses and the Orange Line Train amidst harsh weather conditions. This initiative is designed to aid students up to class XII, enabling them to commute without charge on Lahore’s public transport system until the
Lahore's Caretaker Government Reinstates Free Travel for Students Amidst Harsh Weather
Landslide Prompts Closure of Beaver Grade Road in Moon; Detours Ensue
17 mins ago
Landslide Prompts Closure of Beaver Grade Road in Moon; Detours Ensue
Pennsylvania Invests $40 Million in Diesel-to-Electric Vehicle Transition
20 mins ago
Pennsylvania Invests $40 Million in Diesel-to-Electric Vehicle Transition
Aggressive Driving Incident Leads to Major Crash and Fuel Spill on Queen Elizabeth Way
7 mins ago
Aggressive Driving Incident Leads to Major Crash and Fuel Spill on Queen Elizabeth Way
Ottawa Grapples with Significant Winter Storm: Power Outages and Cleanup Efforts Underway
15 mins ago
Ottawa Grapples with Significant Winter Storm: Power Outages and Cleanup Efforts Underway
Stoke-on-Trent Motorists Enjoy Lowest Petrol Prices thanks to Tesco
15 mins ago
Stoke-on-Trent Motorists Enjoy Lowest Petrol Prices thanks to Tesco
Latest Headlines
World News
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
10 seconds
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
43 seconds
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
54 seconds
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
1 min
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
1 min
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
1 min
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
Extreme Weather Conditions Stir Up Betting Odds for NFL Wild-Card Game
1 min
Extreme Weather Conditions Stir Up Betting Odds for NFL Wild-Card Game
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
1 min
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
1 min
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app