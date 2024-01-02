en English
Travel & Tourism

Butlin’s Unveils Major New Attractions In Largest Investment To Date

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
Butlin’s Unveils Major New Attractions In Largest Investment To Date

UK holiday resort chain Butlin’s has unveiled plans for its most ambitious expansion yet, with three major new attractions set to open across their locations. The new developments come as part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to enhance guest experience and solidify its reputation as the nation’s ‘Home of Entertainment.’

The SKYPARK Playground

First to launch will be the SKYPARK playground in Minehead, scheduled to open in summer 2024. The innovative park, costing £2.5 million, is a testament to Butlin’s dedication to inclusivity. It will be equipped with the UK’s longest swingline, a wheelchair-accessible seesaw, trampolines, and light-up slides. The playground will also offer sensory experiences, including a dome that emits calming sounds, catering to all guests’ needs and preferences.

Maple Walk

Meanwhile, in Skegness, Butlin’s is set to introduce a brand new village named Maple Walk. The £12 million development will feature 128 premium lodges, each capable of accommodating up to six guests. Expected to open just in time for the May Half Term of 2024, Maple Walk will also include a designated play area, further enhancing the family-friendly atmosphere of the resort.

PLAYXPERIENCE

Last but not least, Bognor Regis will see the opening of a £15 million indoor activity centre called PLAYXPERIENCE in September. The state-of-the-art facility will boast a selection of modern activities, including themed escape rooms, advanced mini golf, and VR gaming. Designed to appeal to both families and adults, the PLAYXPERIENCE centre promises to add a new dimension to the Butlin’s experience.

Continued Development

These new attractions follow a series of expansions in 2023, which saw the addition of a SKYPARK and a revamped fairground in Skegness, as well as the launch of Skyline Eats in Bognor Regis. Butlin’s is also renovating 400 accommodation units in Minehead and making Studio 36, a venue for headline acts, a permanent fixture in both Minehead and Bognor Regis. CEO Jon Hendry Pickup emphasized that these additions will significantly enhance the guest experience, underlining Butlin’s evolving role as a dynamic and inclusive entertainment hub.

Travel & Tourism
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

