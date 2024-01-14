Brown County Announces Opening of Selective Snowmobile Trails

In a recent announcement, Brown County has signaled the opening of several snowmobile trails across various zones, ushering in a season of winter recreation. The openings, however, are selective, with some zones enjoying full access while others are only partially open.

Trail Openings Across Zones

In Zone 2, only a part of the trail will be accessible to snowmobilers. The Denmark Norsemen Trails south of Blahnik Road are open for enthusiasts. Zone 3, on the other hand, is fully operational, including the popular Ledgeview Rider Trails. Zone 4 also sees a partial opening. Here, the Greenleaf Rider Trails east of Hwy 57 and the connector trail between the Town of Holland and the Fox River State Trail, aptly named the Fox Valley Rider Trails, are open for use.

Restrictions and Warnings

Despite the good news, the county has imposed a strict ban on ATVs and UTVs on all Brown County trails. This measure is in place to maintain the integrity of the trails and ensure the safety of all trail users. Furthermore, the county stresses the need for snowmobilers to tread carefully due to inconsistent snow conditions and the possibility of encountering ungroomed sections of the trails. Riders are urged to stick to the marked trails and respect the private properties that lie adjacent to these trails.

Trail Management and Upkeep

The responsibility of managing and maintaining these trails falls on the shoulders of the Brown County Parks Department. They work in collaboration with 11 snowmobile clubs to oversee the well-being of over 200 miles of snowmobiling trails in the area. This cooperative effort ensures that snowmobilers can enjoy their winter escapades safely and responsibly.