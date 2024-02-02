Bonaire 2024 Events Calendar: Carnival, Wetlands Event and More

The calendar of events for Bonaire in 2024 has been updated, promising a year full of exciting activities for locals and visitors alike. The highlight of the calendar is undoubtedly the Carnival (Karnaval) festivities, scheduled from February 2 to 13, 2024. In a departure from previous years, the Carnival has been timed earlier to coincide with the end of the event the night before Lent commences.

Carnival: An Extravaganza of Fun and Frolic

The main attraction of the Carnival is the adult parades set to take place during the second weekend of February. Specific times for these events are yet to be announced, and more details are expected to be revealed in a forthcoming article. As one of the most anticipated events of the year, the Carnival promises a spectacle of vivacious colors, infectious rhythms, and joyous celebrations.

More Events To Look Forward To

Aside from the Carnival, the Bonaire events calendar is packed with a variety of other activities. A Wetlands event is on the agenda for tonight, while a BBQ at Sweeti Bakery is planned for the following day. Visitors coming to Bonaire during legal holidays should bear in mind that grocery stores and gas stations could have altered hours or might be closed. Further, it's important to note that gas stations here do not accept credit cards, making cash transactions the only option.

With a weekly events calendar featuring fitness classes and other recurring events, Bonaire is all set to offer an enriching and exciting 2024 to all its visitors and residents.