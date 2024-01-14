en English
International Relations

Belize’s Passport Rises in Power: Insights from the 2024 Henley Passport Index

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Belize’s Passport Rises in Power: Insights from the 2024 Henley Passport Index

In a world where the power of a passport can determine the extent of one’s global mobility, the 2024 Henley Passport Index has shed light on the latest rankings, with Belize’s passport rising to prominence. Ranked as the 10th most powerful in the Caribbean, Belize’s passport now allows its bearers visa-free access to 104 countries. This promising development stands as a testament to Belize’s strengthening international relations and the expanding horizons for its citizens.

Caribbean Passport Power on the Rise

But Belize is not the only Caribbean nation making strides in this realm. The region’s passport power is witnessing an overall improvement, signifying the growing global influence and diplomatic ties of these island nations. Barbados, for instance, holds the top position in the region. With its passport ranked an impressive 22nd globally, Barbadian citizens enjoy visa-free access to a remarkable number of 165 countries. This reflects the strength of Barbados’ international relations and the ease of travel it offers its citizens.

Following closely are The Bahamas and St Kitts and Nevis. Their passports grant visa-free access to 158 and 157 destinations, respectively, demonstrating their significant global standing. Other notable Caribbean nations, including St Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, St Lucia, and Dominica, are also offering substantial travel freedom to their citizens, further cementing the Caribbean’s evolving position on the global stage.

Global Passport Powerhouses

On a global scale, the list of countries with the most powerful passports remains relatively consistent, with France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and Singapore leading the pack. Each of these countries’ passports provides visa-free access to a staggering 194 destinations, reinforcing their status as global powerhouses.

Conversely, Afghanistan finds itself at the other end of the spectrum. Its passport, offering access to only 28 destinations, is ranked as the least powerful, illustrating the significant disparities that still exist in global mobility.

The Significance of the Henley Passport Index

The Henley Passport Index is more than just a ranking; it’s a significant measure of global mobility. It includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, providing insightful data about the power of passports and the freedom of movement they provide. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the power of a passport becomes even more crucial in shaping international relations, diplomatic ties, and individual freedom. As reflected in the 2024 rankings, countries like Belize and others in the Caribbean region are certainly making their mark.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

International Relations

