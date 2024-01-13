en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Avalanche Safety: A Lifesaving Guide for Winter Sports Enthusiasts

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
Avalanche Safety: A Lifesaving Guide for Winter Sports Enthusiasts

As winter sports enthusiasts venture into the backcountry, beyond the boundaries of ski resorts, the importance of comprehensive avalanche safety measures becomes exceedingly clear. The National Avalanche Center, along with other organizations like the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) and the Sierra Avalanche Center, offer educational materials, courses, and daily forecasts to equip individuals with essential knowledge to safely navigate potential avalanche dangers.

Avalanche Safety: Know Before You Go

The CAIC offers a free avalanche awareness program, aptly named Know Before You Go (KBYG), aimed at educating users about recognizing avalanche danger signs, using safety equipment, and understanding rescue techniques. This initiative gains importance as the CAIC issues a critical Avalanche Warning and Special Advisory due to expected heavy snowfall in the northern Colorado Rocky Mountains.

Learning From Past Incidents

A recent deadly avalanche at Palisades ski resort in Olympic Valley serves as a chilling reminder of the risks involved. Historical data from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center indicates that in the last decade, only six people have died within resort boundaries due to avalanches. However, the risk escalates in the backcountry, as highlighted by two deadly avalanches this week in Palisades Tahoe and the Idaho backcountry, marking the first avalanche-related death and injury of the 2023-24 season in the US.

The Science of Avalanches

Avalanches fall into two primary categories: dry-loose and slab avalanches. Slab avalanches are especially dangerous, occurring due to a weak snow layer beneath a heavier one, often triggered by human activity. Factors affecting avalanche likelihood include snowpack stability, recent weather, and terrain. The Sierra Avalanche Center provides daily forecasts and updates on snowpack conditions, enabling skiers and snowboarders in the Sierra region to prepare for potential avalanche threats. In case of an avalanche, it is critical to try to escape its path and increase the chances of being found quickly. The American Avalanche Association notes a 93% survival rate if rescued within the first 15 minutes of being buried.

0
Safety Travel & Tourism Weather
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
3 mins ago
Parents Persist in Inappropriate Parking Near Halesowen School Despite Police Warnings
In Halesowen, a recurring issue of inappropriate parking near Lutley Primary School continues to trouble local authorities and the community, despite stern warnings and enforcement actions by local police. Parents, seemingly oblivious to the potential risks and obstructions caused by their parking habits, continue to flout guidelines and regulations, leading to a series of confrontations
Parents Persist in Inappropriate Parking Near Halesowen School Despite Police Warnings
ANA Flight 1182 Returns Safely After Midair Scare
30 mins ago
ANA Flight 1182 Returns Safely After Midair Scare
Firefighters Battle Hotspots in Titahi Bay as Wildfires Continue to Threaten Whitireia Park
32 mins ago
Firefighters Battle Hotspots in Titahi Bay as Wildfires Continue to Threaten Whitireia Park
Major Fire Engulfs Wildberries Warehouse in St. Petersburg: Arson Suspected
12 mins ago
Major Fire Engulfs Wildberries Warehouse in St. Petersburg: Arson Suspected
Scotland's Cold Snap: Experts Advise Against Snow Boots for Dogs
17 mins ago
Scotland's Cold Snap: Experts Advise Against Snow Boots for Dogs
Salem Braces for Winter Storm: Closures and Warming Shelters Activated
18 mins ago
Salem Braces for Winter Storm: Closures and Warming Shelters Activated
Latest Headlines
World News
Delta House of Assembly Promises Impactful Legislative Agenda for 2024
13 seconds
Delta House of Assembly Promises Impactful Legislative Agenda for 2024
Jim Ross Reflects on NJPW Commentary, Praises Nakamura and Okada
2 mins
Jim Ross Reflects on NJPW Commentary, Praises Nakamura and Okada
Armenia Gears Up to Defend Its Position in Azerbaijan-Initiated Arbitration Proceedings
2 mins
Armenia Gears Up to Defend Its Position in Azerbaijan-Initiated Arbitration Proceedings
Winter Surfers of Lake Michigan: A Tale of Icy Waves and Unyielding Spirit
2 mins
Winter Surfers of Lake Michigan: A Tale of Icy Waves and Unyielding Spirit
US Ambassador Advocates for Political Openness in South Sudan Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
US Ambassador Advocates for Political Openness in South Sudan Ahead of 2024 Elections
RedState Weekly Briefing: A Recap of Stirring Stories
3 mins
RedState Weekly Briefing: A Recap of Stirring Stories
Wave of Withdrawals Reshapes 2024 Pro Swim Series' Final Day
3 mins
Wave of Withdrawals Reshapes 2024 Pro Swim Series' Final Day
Dublin Stages Ireland's 'Biggest Ever' Palestine Solidarity Rally: A Testament to Rising Activism
3 mins
Dublin Stages Ireland's 'Biggest Ever' Palestine Solidarity Rally: A Testament to Rising Activism
Mentorship and Performance: The Winning Recipe for Philadelphia 76ers
3 mins
Mentorship and Performance: The Winning Recipe for Philadelphia 76ers
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
39 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
60 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app