Travel & Tourism

Auracast: Reshaping Public Audio Experiences at CES 2024

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:38 pm EST
The bustling airport was a symphony of noise – an orchestra of announcements, conversations, and the hum of travelers on the move. Amidst this chaos, I found solace in the form of Auracast, a groundbreaking Bluetooth technology that debuted at CES 2024. Designed by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, Auracast is set to transform audio experiences in public spaces, from airports to bars and auditoriums.

Personalized Audio with Auracast

The heart of Auracast lies in its ability to deliver personalized audio directly to a user’s earbuds or headphones. No longer will you have to strain to hear gate announcements or contend with the ambient noise at a bar – Auracast allows you to tune into the audio broadcast you want, whenever you want. The technology is based on Bluetooth LE Audio and requires product manufacturers to support the ‘Public Broadcast Profile’ for distributing audio content to multiple receivers.

Building a Clearer Soundcape

A key strength of Auracast is its potential for targeted audio delivery. Businesses, especially in the hospitality sector, can utilize this feature to enhance the customer experience. Moreover, the technology can prove to be a game-changer for individuals with hearing impairments by facilitating better audibility in public spaces.

Market Reception and Future Prospects

Several companies have already announced Auracast-enabled products, including high-end audio headphones and hearing aids. The standard is also expected to be supported by major smartphone manufacturers in the coming months. As Auracast-compatible audio products start to flood the market, and with transmitter hardware available for upgrading existing devices, we stand on the brink of an audio revolution. While security concerns and potential misuse are valid considerations, the future of Auracast holds immense potential in transforming our audio experiences.

Travel & Tourism
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

