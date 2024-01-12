Arizona Witnesses Fourth Consecutive Year of Growth in Sandhill Crane Population

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has reported a marginal increase in the sandhill crane population wintering in the Sulphur Springs and Gila River valleys. The 2024 count estimates a population of 42,200, a slight increase from the previous year’s count of 41,358. This year’s number signifies the fourth consecutive year where the population has surpassed both the five- and ten-year averages.

Crane Distribution in Arizona

The majority of these majestic birds, approximately 24,426, have made their winter home at the Willcox Playa. In comparison, the Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area, located near McNeal, hosts about 13,789 cranes. Smaller numbers of cranes can be found in the Safford Valley-Duncan and Bonita regions.

Migration Patterns and Behaviour

Sandhill cranes undertake an impressive migration journey, some flying thousands of miles from as far away as Siberia to reach southern Arizona. The Sulphur Springs Valley is their primary wintering location, although they can also be spotted along the Gila and Colorado rivers. These birds arrive between mid-September and early October and leave for their northern breeding grounds between mid-February and mid-March.

During their sojourn in Arizona, the cranes exhibit a communal lifestyle. They take flight in groups at dawn, feeding on grain in agricultural fields. Some may choose to stay near their roosts. They typically return from feeding between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Public Viewing and Conservation Efforts

For bird watchers and nature enthusiasts, popular viewing spots for these cranes include Cochise Lake located south of Willcox and the APECO Apache Generating Station in Cochise. The annual Wings Over Willcox Bird & Nature Festival, which ran from January 11-14, 2024, prominently featured sandhill crane tours as a primary attraction, highlighting the importance of these birds in the local ecosystem and their contribution to the area’s natural beauty.