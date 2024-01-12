en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Arizona Witnesses Fourth Consecutive Year of Growth in Sandhill Crane Population

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:57 am EST
Arizona Witnesses Fourth Consecutive Year of Growth in Sandhill Crane Population

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has reported a marginal increase in the sandhill crane population wintering in the Sulphur Springs and Gila River valleys. The 2024 count estimates a population of 42,200, a slight increase from the previous year’s count of 41,358. This year’s number signifies the fourth consecutive year where the population has surpassed both the five- and ten-year averages.

Crane Distribution in Arizona

The majority of these majestic birds, approximately 24,426, have made their winter home at the Willcox Playa. In comparison, the Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area, located near McNeal, hosts about 13,789 cranes. Smaller numbers of cranes can be found in the Safford Valley-Duncan and Bonita regions.

Migration Patterns and Behaviour

Sandhill cranes undertake an impressive migration journey, some flying thousands of miles from as far away as Siberia to reach southern Arizona. The Sulphur Springs Valley is their primary wintering location, although they can also be spotted along the Gila and Colorado rivers. These birds arrive between mid-September and early October and leave for their northern breeding grounds between mid-February and mid-March.

During their sojourn in Arizona, the cranes exhibit a communal lifestyle. They take flight in groups at dawn, feeding on grain in agricultural fields. Some may choose to stay near their roosts. They typically return from feeding between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Public Viewing and Conservation Efforts

For bird watchers and nature enthusiasts, popular viewing spots for these cranes include Cochise Lake located south of Willcox and the APECO Apache Generating Station in Cochise. The annual Wings Over Willcox Bird & Nature Festival, which ran from January 11-14, 2024, prominently featured sandhill crane tours as a primary attraction, highlighting the importance of these birds in the local ecosystem and their contribution to the area’s natural beauty.

0
Travel & Tourism Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
44 seconds ago
Hyatt Hotels Corporation to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
Global hospitality titan, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, has revealed their intention to unveil the financial results of the fourth quarter and the total fiscal year of 2023 on February 15, 2024. This announcement is set to be launched before the stock market opens, offering a chance for investors to gain insights into the
Hyatt Hotels Corporation to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
Jason Momoa's 'On the Roam': An Unfiltered Journey into His Passions
5 mins ago
Jason Momoa's 'On the Roam': An Unfiltered Journey into His Passions
2024 Globe Travel Awards: A Celebration of Innovation and Excellence
8 mins ago
2024 Globe Travel Awards: A Celebration of Innovation and Excellence
Mastering the Art of Packing for Train Travel: An Expert Guide
44 seconds ago
Mastering the Art of Packing for Train Travel: An Expert Guide
La Grande-Motte Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Grand Ceremony
2 mins ago
La Grande-Motte Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Grand Ceremony
Michigan's Frederik Meijer Gardens Braces for Severe Winter Storm
3 mins ago
Michigan's Frederik Meijer Gardens Braces for Severe Winter Storm
Latest Headlines
World News
Winnipeg Jets Set Franchise Record with Eighth Consecutive Victory
4 seconds
Winnipeg Jets Set Franchise Record with Eighth Consecutive Victory
Sindh Government Distributes State-of-the-Art Firefighting Snorkels to Municipal Corporations
17 seconds
Sindh Government Distributes State-of-the-Art Firefighting Snorkels to Municipal Corporations
Tennessee Volunteers Ropes in Talented Cornerbacks, Eyes Onis Konanbanny
25 seconds
Tennessee Volunteers Ropes in Talented Cornerbacks, Eyes Onis Konanbanny
Pocket Kado Wins National Sleep Foundation's 2023 SleepTech Award: A Leap for Sleep Health at CES 2024
30 seconds
Pocket Kado Wins National Sleep Foundation's 2023 SleepTech Award: A Leap for Sleep Health at CES 2024
Goh Jin Wei's Tenacity Shines at the Malaysian Open
1 min
Goh Jin Wei's Tenacity Shines at the Malaysian Open
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
1 min
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre's Services
2 mins
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre's Services
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
2 mins
Burnley Lands Loan Deal for Chelsea's David Datro Fofana
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
2 mins
From Orphanage Builder to Record-Breaking Free Diver: The Journey of Renee Blundon
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app