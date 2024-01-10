Ardross Castle: The Majestic Backdrop for ‘The Traitors’

As the curtains rise on the second series of the BBC reality TV show ‘The Traitors’, the spotlight is cast on one of Scotland’s hidden gems: Ardross Castle. Nestled in the heart of the Scottish Highlands, the castle has become the show’s most prominent filming location. Built in the 1840s, Ardross Castle stands as a testament to Scottish triumphalism, its turrets reaching towards the sky, silently narrating tales of a bygone era.

Ardross Castle: A Private Estate with a Public Facade

This majestic castle, now a private estate of 100 acres, is primarily used for hosting grand weddings and events. Although the castle’s interior remains a mystery to most, owing to its limited accessibility to the public, the nearby Ardross Ark church, another filming location for the show, welcomes visitors with open arms.

The Luxurious Life at Ardross Castle

Weddings at Ardross Castle are nothing short of a royal affair. With exclusive two-night hires starting at a whopping £45,000, the castle offers a truly lavish experience. However, the contestants of ‘The Traitors’ are not afforded the same luxury. Instead of the castle, they find accommodation at the more modest Courtyard by Marriott hotel near Inverness airport.

Scotland’s Scenic Charm Adds to ‘The Traitors’

The show also makes use of other picturesque locations across Scotland. The Boat of Garten station, the Strathspey Railway, and the serene Loch Glass each play their part in creating the show’s dramatic backdrop. The article further highlights nearby attractions for tourists, including the quaint one-room Kinloch cottage, the adrenaline-pumping Strathpuffer 2024 mountain-bike race, and the beautifully preserved Victorian architecture of Strathpeffer.