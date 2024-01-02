ANX Duo: Revolutionizing Power Banks with Built-In SSD and Wireless Charging

The ANX Duo, an innovative gadget, is set to redefine the functionality of power banks. This remarkable device, which folds into a compact phone-like shape, unfurls to become a charging mat capable of wirelessly powering up two devices simultaneously. It’s packed with a robust 16,000mAh battery, enabling it to charge a range of devices, including tablets, handheld gaming consoles, phones, wearables, and TWS earbuds.

Integrated SSD Storage

What sets the ANX Duo apart from traditional power banks is not just its charging capabilities, but also its integrated SSD storage. The storage capacity of this device varies from 128 gigabytes to a whopping 4 terabytes. This unique feature allows users to locally store photos, videos, and other data, eliminating the need for pricey cloud subscriptions and their associated monthly fees.

ANX Duo as a Card Reader

Not limiting itself to charging and storage, the ANX Duo also functions as a card reader. It enables wireless transmission of files from memory cards to phones. It supports fast charging, delivering a wired output of up to 60W and 15W per coil for wireless charging.

Desk Hub Mode

Furthermore, when the ANX Duo is connected to a power source, it enters a Desk Hub Mode. In this mode, it morphs into a multi-device hub, managing power delivery to its five USB-C ports and two wireless coils while simultaneously charging itself. Also, as an external drive, it supports OTG mode, letting devices access its built-in M.2 NVMe SSD.

Companion Smartphone App

Complementing the ANX Duo is a companion smartphone app, which allows users to manage data, perform transfers, and wirelessly access media from memory cards. It boasts fast read/write speeds of up to 1050mbps/950mbps. Its compact and lightweight design, made of aluminum and ABS/PC polymer, makes it a perfect travel companion.

The ANX Duo is now available for purchase, starting at $69.99 for the 128GB version, with the option to upgrade to larger storage capacities. Every purchase includes a 1-year warranty for the power bank and a 3-year warranty for the SSD. Shipping is set to begin in February 2024.