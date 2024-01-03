en English
Travel & Tourism

Antoni Porowski: Global Culinary Journey and Personal Life Changes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
In the vibrant tapestry of his public and private life, Antoni Porowski, the famed food and wine expert on Netflix’s Queer Eye, continues to command attention. The spotlight is currently on Porowski for two distinct reasons: the announcement of his upcoming National Geographic docuseries ‘No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski,’ and his surprising break-up with fiance Kevin Harrington.

From the Kitchen to the World

Porowski’s gastronomic journey is set to take on a global dimension in his forthcoming docuseries ‘No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski.’ The show will see him traverse continents, delving into the rich culinary traditions of various cultures. As he familiarizes himself with the local gastronomic practices, viewers will have the chance to vicariously explore these culinary landscapes through Porowski’s charismatic and knowledgeable guidance.

A Twist in the Tale of Love

On the romantic front, Porowski and his fiance Kevin Harrington have decided to call off their engagement. The couple, who had announced their engagement in November 2022, came to this mutual decision during their wedding planning process, citing diverging paths as the primary reason. The news of their break-up shocked fans worldwide, many of whom had been closely following their relationship’s progression during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple had fostered a dog and moved in together during the pandemic-induced lockdown in Austin, Texas.

Focused on the Future

Despite the emotional upheaval of their break-up, both Porowski and Harrington are channeling their energies into their respective careers and seeking solace in their friends. In the wake of the split, Porowski continues to garner attention for his professional achievements, including his upcoming docuseries. Harrington, too, remains committed to his work, demonstrating resilience and positivity in challenging times.

Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

