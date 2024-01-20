Antigua and Barbuda Named 25th Best Honeymoon Destination by TripAdvisor

The Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda has been named the 25th best honeymoon destination in the world, as per TripAdvisor's 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best. The prestigious recognition places the islands in the top 1% of TripAdvisor's 8 million global listings, a testament to their romantic allure and exceptional traveler reviews accumulated over a 12-month period.

Recognition of Love and Romance

The islands' enchanting scenery, tranquil beaches, boutique accommodations, and culinary delights have been key pillars in securing this accolade. The Minister of Tourism, The Honorable Charles 'Max' Fernandez, has expressed immense pride in the recognition, asserting its impact on enhancing Antigua and Barbuda's reputation as a prime destination for couples.

Celebrating the Islands' Romantic Appeal

John Boris, TripAdvisor's Chief Growth Officer, lauded Antigua and Barbuda for consistently providing memorable romantic experiences, as attested by the positive feedback from visitors. The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority has been instrumental in promoting the islands' romance appeal, with targeted campaigns focusing on the unique aspects that make them a perfect setting for couples.

Writing Love Stories in Paradise

Fernandez emphasized the country's ongoing campaign to encourage couples to visit and write their love stories on the Caribbean's most romantic islands. Visitors are even invited to share their experiences on the country's dedicated website, antiguaandbarbudaromance.com. With Valentine's Day on the horizon, there couldn't be a better time for couples to begin their love story in Antigua and Barbuda, a paradise that continues to attract couples seeking a romantic and exclusive setting.