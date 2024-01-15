Amey South-West Trunk Roads Revives Gritter-Naming Appeal for Winter 2023/2024

In anticipation of the impending 2023/2024 winter season, the Amey South-West Trunk Roads has reinitiated its annual gritter-naming appeal. The unique campaign invites the public’s imaginative participation in submitting distinctive names for the gritters, a fleet of vehicles vital to maintaining road safety during snowy and icy conditions in Ayrshire.

Legacy of Creativity

The gritter-naming tradition boasts a history of creativity and wit, with past entries like Sir Grits Hoy, Yes Sir, Ice Can Boogie, Skid Vicious, and Sweet Child O’ Brine reflecting the public’s penchant for puns and cultural references. Last year’s contest resulted in the addition of more colorfully named gritters to the fleet, including Kevin Fridges, Stone Cold Steve Frostin, Taylor Drift, and Sleeter Andre.

The Naming Process

The naming contest is open for submissions via an online page on the swtrunkroads.scot website. The public has already demonstrated enthusiasm for the initiative, with over 1,500 submissions lodged to date. The newly named gritters will be unveiled on the Amey South-West Trunk Roads’ social media channels, specifically Facebook and Twitter, and will gain additional visibility on the Traffic Scotland Gritter Tracker.

Preparation for Winter Weather

The announcement of the contest comes at a time when the region is gearing up for wintry weather. With snow and ice warnings being issued, the deployment of these essential road maintenance vehicles is imminent. This initiative not only engages the public in a fun and creative endeavor but also serves as a reminder of the crucial role these gritters play in ensuring safe travel during winter.