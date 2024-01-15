en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Amey South-West Trunk Roads Revives Gritter-Naming Appeal for Winter 2023/2024

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:39 am EST
Amey South-West Trunk Roads Revives Gritter-Naming Appeal for Winter 2023/2024

In anticipation of the impending 2023/2024 winter season, the Amey South-West Trunk Roads has reinitiated its annual gritter-naming appeal. The unique campaign invites the public’s imaginative participation in submitting distinctive names for the gritters, a fleet of vehicles vital to maintaining road safety during snowy and icy conditions in Ayrshire.

Legacy of Creativity

The gritter-naming tradition boasts a history of creativity and wit, with past entries like Sir Grits Hoy, Yes Sir, Ice Can Boogie, Skid Vicious, and Sweet Child O’ Brine reflecting the public’s penchant for puns and cultural references. Last year’s contest resulted in the addition of more colorfully named gritters to the fleet, including Kevin Fridges, Stone Cold Steve Frostin, Taylor Drift, and Sleeter Andre.

The Naming Process

The naming contest is open for submissions via an online page on the swtrunkroads.scot website. The public has already demonstrated enthusiasm for the initiative, with over 1,500 submissions lodged to date. The newly named gritters will be unveiled on the Amey South-West Trunk Roads’ social media channels, specifically Facebook and Twitter, and will gain additional visibility on the Traffic Scotland Gritter Tracker.

Preparation for Winter Weather

The announcement of the contest comes at a time when the region is gearing up for wintry weather. With snow and ice warnings being issued, the deployment of these essential road maintenance vehicles is imminent. This initiative not only engages the public in a fun and creative endeavor but also serves as a reminder of the crucial role these gritters play in ensuring safe travel during winter.

0
Transportation Travel & Tourism Weather
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
1 min ago
Russian Far East Aims to Connect with North Korea via Railway
Primorsky Krai, a region in the Russian Far East, is making strides towards inaugurating a passenger railway service to North Korea, aiming to foster tourism and strengthen ties between the two nations. Governor Oleg Kozhemyako has reported that the region is actively involved in resolving the technical issues that stand as barriers to the project’s
Russian Far East Aims to Connect with North Korea via Railway
Ayodhya Braces for Train Disruptions and Air Traffic Influx ahead of Ram Mandir Ceremony
6 mins ago
Ayodhya Braces for Train Disruptions and Air Traffic Influx ahead of Ram Mandir Ceremony
Fog Engulfs Delhi Airport: A Deep Dive into the Chaos and Passenger Plight
6 mins ago
Fog Engulfs Delhi Airport: A Deep Dive into the Chaos and Passenger Plight
Lancashire Councillor Criticizes Pothole Reporting App for Inaccurate Repair Status
2 mins ago
Lancashire Councillor Criticizes Pothole Reporting App for Inaccurate Repair Status
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Life in Syangja, Nepal
2 mins ago
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Life in Syangja, Nepal
Government Directs Delhi Airport to Expedite Fourth Runway Operationalisation
6 mins ago
Government Directs Delhi Airport to Expedite Fourth Runway Operationalisation
Latest Headlines
World News
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
18 seconds
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
31 seconds
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
31 seconds
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
32 seconds
Kevin Quinn: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Creative Rebirth
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
36 seconds
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Meet Politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya Shares Insights
39 seconds
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Meet Politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya Shares Insights
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
47 seconds
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
58 seconds
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
1 min
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
29 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app