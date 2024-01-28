Al Bandar Rotana Honored with Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp

Marking a significant milestone in its journey towards eco-friendly operations, Al Bandar Rotana has been conferred with the prestigious Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp. This recognition underpins the hotel's unwavering commitment to pioneering sustainable practices and cements its position as a forerunner in the realm of sustainable tourism. The Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST) Stamp, a globally recognized accolade, is an initiative aimed at metamorphosing Dubai into a world-leading sustainable tourism hub.

Leadership & Recognition

Under the dynamic leadership of General Manager Ayman Ashor, Al Bandar Rotana has forged a path of sustainability, leading to this noteworthy acknowledgment. This award is a testament to the hotel's alignment with the stringent global sustainability standards put forth by the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).

Sustainable Practices & Impact

The hotel has implemented a host of green measures that collectively aid in mitigating its environmental impact. These include the utilization of energy-efficient lighting, installation of water-saving devices, and the execution of an extensive recycling program. These steps go beyond mere compliance with environmental regulations; they represent Al Bandar Rotana's steadfast dedication to the cause of global sustainability.

Encouraging Participation for a Sustainable Future

Al Bandar Rotana has been proactive in involving its guests and partners in its sustainable practices. By doing so, it not only amplifies the impact of its green initiatives but also fosters a culture of sustainability among its stakeholders. This approach reflects a larger responsibility towards the global sustainability movement and underscores Al Bandar Rotana's role in shaping a sustainable future.

In conclusion, the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp awarded to Al Bandar Rotana is a symbol of the hotel's commitment to eco-friendly operations. It serves as a reminder of the critical role that the hospitality industry plays in driving sustainable practices and contributing to a greener planet.