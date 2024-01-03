en English
Transportation

AirHelp Ranks Airlines Based on Compensation Claim Efficiency

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:17 pm EST


Travelers navigating the turbulence of flight disruptions often rely on compensation claims for relief. However, not all airlines are created equal when it comes to handling these claims. Recent data from AirHelp, an organization advocating for passenger rights, reveal a stark contrast in the efficiency of airlines in managing compensation claims.

AirHelp’s Evaluation and Scoring System

AirHelp evaluated airlines on their efficiency in handling compensation claims, with factors such as the time taken to pay out claims and the overall claim processing efficiency taken into account. The AirHelp Score for 2023, an annual global ranking of popular airlines, also considered on-time performance and customer opinions in its assessment.

Top Performers in Compensation Claims Handling

Leading the pack in efficient handling of compensation claims were China Airlines, Brussels Airlines, United Airlines, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, airBaltic, Qatar Airways, Eurowings, LOT Polish Airlines, American Airlines, and Tap Air Portugal. These airlines were recognized for their promptness and effectiveness in managing and resolving claims.

Laggards in Compensation Claims Handling

Conversely, certain airlines were found to be less efficient in processing compensation claims. These included British Airways, Gulf Air, Vietnam Airlines, Aircalin, Czech Airlines, Gol, Frontier Airlines Inc., Pegasus Airlines, Tunisair, and Vueling Airlines. Passengers flying with these airlines may potentially face delays and difficulties in their claims process.

The rankings illuminate the vast disparities in airlines’ commitment to passenger rights and can serve as a guide for travelers. For those seeking assurance of support in the event of travel disruptions, the choice of airline could be critical.

author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

