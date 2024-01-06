en English
Travel & Tourism

Age-Specific Family Holiday Planning: Destinations and Tips

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Planning a family vacation can be a daunting task, especially when it comes to catering to the varying needs of children at different stages of their life. From infancy through early adolescence, each phase of child development presents unique requirements and preferences. This article offers valuable advice on planning family holidays for each stage, with a focus on destinations, accommodations, and activities that appeal to children at each age.

Infants: Long-haul Getaways

For families with infants, it’s best to consider destinations that offer an abundance of amenities for families. Locations such as Mauritius and Dubai provide a wealth of family-friendly resorts, equipped with baby-friendly facilities, and an array of activities that can keep both parents and little ones entertained.

Toddlers and Young Children: Resort Living

As children grow, their curiosity and need for exploration increase. Destinations like the Algarve region in Portugal offer a blend of resort comforts and the privacy of an apartment or villa. This setup is ideal for families with toddlers and young children, giving them a safe space to play and explore while offering parents the luxury of a relaxing holiday.

Learning to Ski: Sierra Nevada, Spain

For families with children around the age of learning to ski, Sierra Nevada in Spain is an excellent choice. The area offers a range of accommodations from budget to luxury, making it accessible for various budgets. Plus, the ski schools in the area are known for their child-friendly approach.

Adventurous Tweens: The Dolomites, Italy

For the adventurous tweens in the family, the Dolomites in Italy offer a host of summer activities, including cycling, horse riding, and rock climbing. These activities not only keep the kids engaged but also provide a unique way for the family to bond while enjoying the breathtaking landscape.

Early Teens: A TikTok-Worthy Safari

For early teens, consider a TikTok-worthy safari in Tanzania. This adventure can also be a multi-generational trip, including grandparents. These vacations offer a unique blend of excitement, education, and memorable experiences that will surely impress the social media-savvy teenagers in the family.

Finally, it’s essential to consider the children’s ages and interests when selecting a holiday destination. The ongoing trend of including extended family members in vacation plans is also worth considering, as it allows for shared experiences and stronger family bonds.

Travel & Tourism
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

