Europe

Adventure Holidays 2024: Transforming Daydreams into Tangible Expeditions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:48 pm EST
Adventure Holidays 2024: Transforming Daydreams into Tangible Expeditions

The year 2024 promises to revolutionize the concept of travel as adventure holidays take center stage, offering a myriad of experiences across continents and terrains. Whether it’s the stark beauty of the Sahara Desert, the lush rainforests of Australia, or the snowy domains of Norway’s Sunnmore Alps, there’s an adventure designed for every type of traveler.

Exodus Adventure Travels: Redefining Adventure

Renowned for its small group guided adventure itineraries, Exodus Adventure Travels is set to create ripples in 2024. With offerings like cultural tours, walking and trekking holidays, and wildlife encounters, Exodus is a one-stop solution for all adventure junkies. The company’s focus on sustainable travel ensures that the thrill of exploration doesn’t come at the environment’s expense.

Exodus’s trips span across a variety of destinations, from the enticing landscapes of Sicily and the Amalfi Coast to the exotic wilderness of Kilimanjaro and Sri Lanka. The company’s commitment to providing immersive experiences has earned it accolades from renowned entities like Wanderlust, Nat Geo Traveller, and Conde Nast Traveller.

Adventure Tailored to Your Taste

For travelers seeking to explore the ancient rock art and wild camping in the Sahara Desert, Exodus offers an 11-day tour for 2,895 per person. Australia’s northern tip promises a 12-day off-road adventure, teeming with wildlife viewing opportunities and snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef, starting at 5,686 per person.

Ski enthusiasts can embark on a six-night full board trip in Norway’s Sunnmore Alps for 8,830 per person. If hiking is more your pace, Italy’s Aosta Valley and France’s Mont Blanc massif offer scenic trails, local vineyards, and Alpine beauty in seven and 12-day packages respectively. A less strenuous but equally rewarding six-day ebike tour in the UK’s Lake District rounds off this impressive roster of adventures.

Adventure with Assurance

At the heart of Exodus’s offerings is an unwavering commitment to safety and expertise. The company’s local guides are not only well-versed in the locales but are also adept at handling any situation that might arise. They have led groups to some of the world’s highest summits and the depths of the darkest jungles, making them the perfect companions for any adventure.

With such a wide array of options and the assurance of experienced operators, adventure holidays in 2024 are set to transform daydreams into tangible expeditions.

Europe Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

