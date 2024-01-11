en English
Europe

Aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express: A Timeless Journey in Luxury

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
Aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express: A Timeless Journey in Luxury

There are journeys that transport you across geographical landscapes and then there are those that transport you across time. The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, a name synonymous with grandeur, opulence, and a certain nostalgic charm, promises both.

Aboard this timeless wonder, guests are treated to a spectacle of Art Deco elegance, a culinary extravaganza, and a slice of history, all while traversing through some of Europe’s most enchanting landscapes.

The Epitome of Luxury

At the heart of this magnificent experience are the Grand Suites, a testament to the Art Deco aesthetic, costing a staggering 24,000 euros for a one-night journey from Venice to London. Adorned in embroidered silks, Lalique glass, Baccarat crystal, and mirrors that command a price of 27,000 euros each, these suites epitomize luxury.

Yet, the extravagance doesn’t end at mere visual appeal. Guests in the Grand Suites enjoy private bathrooms adorned with onyx marble and Murano glass, a luxury not extended to those outside the esteemed spaces who share communal bathrooms.

Culinary Delights Aboard

A sojourn on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is as much a treat to the gastronomic connoisseur as it is to the luxury seeker.

Under the partnership with renowned Chef Jean Imbert, the train’s petite kitchen, measuring just six meters by one meter, churns out stellar cuisine, a feat as astounding as the journey itself. Complementing the stellar cuisine are the finest of amenities including Veuve Clicquot Champagne and Steluga Tsar Imperial caviar.

A Journey Through Time

The oldest sleeper car on the train, built in 1926, bears a rich legacy, including an incident where it was stranded in a snowdrift, a scene that inspired Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’.

The Budapest Suite, where Christie herself once stayed, is a part of this historical carriage. As the train chugs along, passengers can enjoy views of Europe’s landscape unfolding through the carriage windows, making the journey a visual treat.

So, is this grandeur worth the price? While the cost of a journey on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express surpasses the annual income of many low wage workers, it offers an unparalleled and timeless experience. It is this promise of an immersive journey across time and place, adorned in the finest luxury, that continues to lure the discerning traveler.

Europe Travel & Tourism
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

