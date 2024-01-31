A New Era in Luxury Hospitality: Redefining Resort Life

The world of luxury hospitality is innovating like never before, bringing to life properties that redefine the meaning of resort life. They combine unprecedented opulence with unique experiences, making them suitable for both leisurely getaways and corporate events.

Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club's Boutique-Style Meeting Suites

The 'Pink Palace,' as the Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club in Bermuda is fondly known, has recently unveiled its new Executive Meeting Floor. This exclusive space comprises four meeting suites, each designed for boutique-style meetings and events. Every suite is kitted out with state-of-the-art amenities, including a 98-inch TV screen, and is bathed in natural light. The largest room, named the Tea Rose, seats up to 24 guests and offers a terrace view overlooking the enchanting Hamilton Harbour.

Curtain Bluff's Revitalized Wellness Facilities

In Antigua, Curtain Bluff has taken resort renovation to the next level. The resort introduced an adults-only Wellness Area, expanded fitness facilities, a Yoga Pavilion, and Zen Gardens. It also features a new infinity pool and jacuzzi that offer breathtaking ocean views. The renovation saw an upgrade to several guest rooms as well, ensuring a heightened experience for visitors. The resort's Tamarind event room is ideal for small destination events, further enhancing its appeal.

Evermore Orlando Resort: The Ultimate luxury Destination

Another noteworthy addition to the luxury hospitality sector is the Evermore Orlando Resort. This billion-dollar resort, neighboring Walt Disney World, provides a wide selection of accommodations, ranging from private guest houses to modern rooms and suites. The resort stands out with its 20-acre tropical beach complex, an 8-acre crystalline water feature, and multiple dining options. It also boasts two golf courses and over 150,000 sq. ft. of event space, which includes a two-story Boathouse. This resort seamlessly blends the comfort of a private home with the luxury of a high-end resort, setting a new standard in hospitality.

Lastly, the Ocean Sky Hotel and Resort has embarked on a renovation project as part of a multi-million-dollar investment plan. The aim is to offer upgraded accommodations with the latest amenities tailored to meet guest needs. The renovated rooms are now available for booking at an exclusive premium rate, and the hotel is offering promotional discounts for stays. The final phase of the remodeling project aims to further enhance the offerings and exceed guest expectations.