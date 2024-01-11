en English
Asia

2024 Henley Passport Index: Six Countries Lead with Unprecedented Travel Freedom

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
In a world that is growing ever more interconnected, the power of a passport is not to be underestimated. The 2024 Henley Passport Index, a definitive global ranking of the world’s passports, reveals an interesting picture of global mobility, with six nations—Japan, Singapore, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain—leading the pack. These countries, four from the European Union and two from Asia, boast passports that provide visa-free access to an unprecedented 194 destinations.

Travel Freedom on the Rise

Over the past decade, global mobility has seen a significant uptick, as evidenced by the Index. The average number of visa-free destinations for global citizens has nearly doubled—from 58 in 2006 to 111 in 2024. This upward trend indicates an increasing freedom of movement, particularly for citizens of countries that have consistently topped the Index over the past half-decade, namely Singapore and Japan.

Disparities in Global Mobility

However, the Index also highlights growing disparities in global mobility. This is starkly evident when comparing the top-ranked passports with that of Afghanistan, which languishes at the bottom of the Index, offering its citizens visa-free access to a mere 28 countries. This discrepancy underscores the unequal distribution of travel freedoms and the geopolitical dynamics that govern them.

United Arab Emirates: A Remarkable Ascend

Among the countries making significant strides in improving their global mobility, the United Arab Emirates stands out. In a remarkable ascend, it has surged from 55th place a decade ago to 11th place in 2024. Other countries, including Ukraine and China, have also seen their rankings improve, each moving up two ranks within a year.

As the world continues to become more interconnected, the power of a passport—its ability to open doors to international travel—will continue to be a significant factor in determining global mobility. As such, the Henley Passport Index serves as a crucial tool for understanding global travel freedom and the geopolitics that shape it.

Asia Europe Travel & Tourism
