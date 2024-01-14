en English
Travel & Tourism

2024: A Transformative Year for The Global Hospitality Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
The hospitality industry is gearing up for a transformative year in 2024 with a plethora of new openings and refurbishments scheduled worldwide. Dominating the headlines is the luxurious transformation of Molly Gibson Lodge into Mollie Aspen, a beacon of luxury nestled in Aspen. The hotel’s design is a symphony of white oak and woven textiles, topped off with a roof terrace lounge bar and a plunge pool. Ski enthusiasts will rejoice at its proximity to ski facilities.

The AlmaLusa Alfama: A Boutique Experience in Lisbon

History intertwines with modernity at the AlmaLusa Alfama in Lisbon. Housed within a 12th-century building, the hotel offers a boutique experience, complete with smartphones preloaded with the hotel’s app for seamless navigation and exploration.

Osaka’s Champagne-Themed Cuv�e J2 H�tel

Adding a dash of effervescence to Osaka’s hotel scene is the champagne-themed Cuv�e J2 H�tel. Each of its suites pays homage to renowned champagne houses, promising a bubbly twist on luxury accommodation. Osaka also welcomes a new addition to the Four Seasons family, nestled within the One Dojima tower.

Buenos Aires’ Casa Lucia: A Nod to Art Deco

Buenos Aires is set to reboot the Casa Lucia, a luxury hotel with a nod to Art Deco aesthetics, housed within the historic Edificio Mihanovich. The city’s vibrant cultural scene is reflected in the hotel’s intricate design and luxurious amenities.

Launch of StandardX in Melbourne & Soneva Secret in the Maldives

Standard Hotels is marking its footprint in Melbourne with the launch of StandardX, a sub-brand sporting minimalist rooms and an urban vibe. The Maldives is preparing to unveil the Soneva Secret, a private resort offering unparalleled privacy. Its unique floating Castaway Villa is a testament to the resort’s commitment to providing an extraordinary experience.

New Safari Lodges Near Moremi Game Reserve

Wildlife enthusiasts have something to look forward to in 2024 with the debut of new safari lodges like Atazar� Okavango Camp and Wilderness Mokete, both situated near the famous Moremi Game Reserve, known for its lion sightings.

Influence of Jean-Michel Gathy in Luxury Hotel Design

Renowned luxury hotel designer, Jean-Michel Gathy, is set to unveil several projects, including the One&Only One Za’abeel Dubai, Cheval Blanc Seychelles, Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, and Janu Tokyo. The hotels, aptly reflective of Gathy’s innovative and forward-thinking designs, promise to strike a balance between personal fulfillment and relaxation, while celebrating local culture and heritage. The upcoming projects underscore Gathy’s continued influence in shaping the landscape of ultra-luxury hospitality.

Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

