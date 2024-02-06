Yanson Group Executives Reaffirm Commitment to Economic Growth via Mass Transportation

In a reaffirmation of their commitment to drive economic growth through enhancing mass transportation, Olivia Yanson, co-founder of Yanson Group of Bus Companies (YGBC), and her executive team were reelected to the boards of Goldstar Bus Transit Inc. (GBTI) and Ceres Transport Inc. (CTI) on February 5, 2024. The elections took place during the respective annual stockholders' meetings held in Bacolod City.

Continued Leadership for Yanson Group

Olivia Yanson, along with Leo Rey Yanson, Ginnette Dumancas, Collin Derk Isidto, Hernan Omecillo, and Danny Lorenton, were unanimously reelected to the board of GBTI. In a similar vein, the same executives were reaffirmed as board members of CTI. Concurrently with these elections, Leo Rey Yanson was reappointed as chairman and president, while Olivia Yanson retained her position as treasurer and corporate secretary of both companies.

Commitment to Empowering Economic Growth

YGBC, the largest bus conglomerate in the Philippines, has long been committed to providing safe, reliable, and affordable transportation options to the public. Olivia Yanson emphasized the critical role that efficient mass transportation plays in fostering economic growth. She expressed her unwavering support for the government's initiatives aimed at improving mobility for work and leisure, a move she believes will stimulate economic activities.

Boosting Connectivity in the Provinces

In a related development, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is conducting a feasibility study for the Mindanao Railway Project Phase 3. This project aims to enhance connectivity between Cagayan de Oro, Laguindingan, and Villanueva, Misamis Oriental. The initiative, which received a P100-million funding for its feasibility study last year, is projected to stimulate economic growth, create job opportunities, and improve the quality of life for Filipinos.