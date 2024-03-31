Yadea G6 Launches in Nepal: 150km Range Electric Scooter Sets New Benchmarks

Yadea has officially launched the G6 electric scooter in Nepal, marking a significant milestone in the country's electric vehicle market. With its impressive 150km range on a single charge, third-generation TTFAR motor, and graphene battery technology, the Yadea G6 is poised to revolutionize urban mobility in Nepal. Competing against the likes of NIU GOVA 03, Segway N100, Super Soco CuX, and Pure EV Etrance Neo, the G6 is priced at Rs 260,000, making it a compelling option for eco-conscious riders.

Advertisment

Design and Features

The Yadea G6 stands out with its futuristic design, winning the 2020 Red Dot Design Award for its sleek looks. Featuring a distinctive LED headlight with DRLs and orange accents throughout, the scooter commands attention on the road. It boasts a large 30-litre boot space under a comfortable single-piece seat, along with a digital display that provides riders with essential information. The G6's design is not just about aesthetics; it's built for functionality, offering a ground clearance of 170mm to easily navigate city roads.

Performance and Technology

Advertisment

At the heart of the Yadea G6 is a powerful third-generation TTFAR motor, capable of delivering up to 3000 watts of peak power and a peak torque of 149 Nm. This motor, combined with cutting-edge graphene battery technology, allows the G6 to offer a remarkable range of up to 150 kilometres on a single charge. Charging takes about 6-7 hours, ensuring riders can easily recharge overnight. The scooter's top speed of 60 km/h is perfectly suited for city commuting, while regenerative braking and a dual hydraulic suspension system enhance its efficiency and ride comfort.

Market Impact and Availability

The launch of the Yadea G6 in Nepal is expected to have a significant impact on the electric scooter market, encouraging more consumers to consider electric options. With fuel prices on the rise, the G6's economic and environmental benefits make it an attractive alternative to traditional scooters. Available in two color options, Black Orange and Grey Orange, the Yadea G6 is now officially available for purchase in Nepal, offering a sustainable and stylish solution for urban mobility.