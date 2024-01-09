Winter Storm Disrupts Spokane: Travel, Power, and Schools Affected

In the heart of winter, Spokane was hit by a storm that combined heavy snowfall with hazardous travel conditions, notably in elevated areas. Despite a slight rise in temperatures after midnight, travel remained precarious. The Idaho Department of Transportation classified the conditions at Lookout Pass as “poor” after it received substantial snow coverage. The Washington Department of Transportation imposed a chains requirement on all vehicles passing through Snoqualmie Pass in the Cascades, where 19 inches of snow descended, excluding all-wheel-drive vehicles.

Impact on Ski Areas and Roads

The Lookout Pass ski area reported a fresh deposit of 9 inches of snow, while the Mount Spokane Ski and Snowboard Park announced a 10-inch snowfall within the last 24 hours. In addition, the storm led to the closure of State Highway 206 leading to Mount Spokane due to multiple fallen trees and power lines obstructing the route.

Schools and Power Services Affected

In Kootenai County, the Lakeland and Kootenai school districts took the decision to cancel classes due to the adverse weather conditions. In Spokane County, a number of school districts announced two-hour delays. The storm also impacted power supply, with approximately 2,200 Avista customers left without electricity. Significant power outages were also reported by Northern Lights in North Idaho, Kootenai Electric Cooperative, and Pend Oreille Public Utility District.

Storm’s Aftermath

Travelers were advised to equip their vehicles with proper tires, chains, and carry a winter survival kit, given the forecasted one to three feet of snow and wind gusts up to 50 mph. The Spokane/CDA region was expected to receive 2 to 3 inches of snow before transitioning into rain. With temperatures expected to plunge, wind advisories were in place for sustained winds at 25-35 mph and wind gusts at 40-55 mph. The aftermath of the storm is sure to reverberate in the days to come.