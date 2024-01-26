West Mercia Police Conducts Thorough Road Safety Checks, Several Drivers Fined

The West Mercia Police, in a bid to ensure road safety, conducted extensive checks at Worcestershire service stations on January 24 and 25. The Operational Patrol Unit, with the assistance of Safer Neighbourhood Teams, was seen at Frankley and Strensham services, diligently inspecting vehicles. These inspections primarily revolved around roadworthiness, adherence to weight limits, the presence of valid MOT and insurance certificates, and the proper display of number plates and window tints.

Unveiling the Offences

During the systematic inspections at Strensham services, one vehicle was found to be bloated with an extra 16.5% of weight. In a total count, seven vehicles were halted due to weight irregularities or other defects. One driver was caught in the act of using a mobile phone while manoeuvring the vehicle and was subsequently ticketed. In a surprising revelation, three drivers were handed £50 fines for deploying illegal window tints. Additionally, another driver earned a fine due to a defective tyre.

Frankley Services: A Hotbed of Irregularities

At Frankley services, a flatbed truck was found to be half a tonne overweight. Compounding the offence, it had palettes stacked too high and was met with a hefty £300 fine. A low loader carrying a car was also identified as being half a tonne overweight. This vehicle, with its tinted windows, resulted in a £200 fine for the driver, who decided to remove the tints voluntarily. Another car driver was fined £50 due to excessively tinted front windows.

Ensuring Safety: A Constant Endeavour

Sgt David Clark of the Operational Patrol Unit stressed upon the significance of these checks. He stated they are not just punitive but preventive measures to ensure road safety. These operations aim to minimize fatalities caused by speeding, distracted driving, and other risks associated with road unworthiness and improper vehicle maintenance.